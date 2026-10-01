A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do In New York in October 2026

October in New York City is shaping up to be a month packed with fashion, film, creativity and community. From the big stages of fashion and film to celebrations that shine a spotlight on music, wellness and the Caribbean experience, there is something happening across the city for just about everyone. It’s Banned Books Week, October 4–10, with events encouraging conversations around the freedom to read. There’s also the Conch Shell International Fest, the Recovery to Runway Brunch, and plenty more celebrating Caribbean culture, fashion, film, food and philanthropy.

And the calendar keeps getting busier with the New York Film Festival, New York Comic Con, the NYC Wine & Food Festival, Open House New York and Halloween festivities later in the month. October in NYC is definitely one to watch and one to experience. So, whether you’re into fashion, film, festivals, food, the arts or simply discovering something new, get your calendar ready because New York City is bringing the vibes!

October 1, 2026 – January 10, 2027

DAYDREAM | Air Becomes Art

Where: Balloon Museum NYC – 96 South Street, New York, NY 10038 Daily: 5:15 pm

Get out and experience the inaugural exhibition “DAYDREAM – Air Becomes Art” an artistic, interactive and playful experience leading international artists. This indoor, family-friendly cultural exhibition showcases large-scale balloon art installations.

Air Becomes Art takes its name from that moment when, in the midst of ordinary daily life, we drift away from the everyday and slip into a dreamlike reality: head in the clouds, eyes elsewhere. This is not a dream in the sense of something ideal or out of reach, but a world you genuinely step into and experience for yourself: a dreamlike encounter that does not imitate the unreal but instead makes reality denser and more vivid. Featuring acclaimed and award-winning names, including Marina Abramovic, Martin Creed, Alex Schweder, Thom Kubil, Valerio Berruti and many others, the exhibition offers a concept-driven sensory journey in which the familiar gives way to the surreal. These installations invite the discovery of new perspectives and active engagement, triggering a radical emotional activation in which air itself becomes art. Get your tickets and experience the event.

October 7

Censored Chapters, Exposed Couture

Where: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (1st Floor) 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

In the fashion capital of the world, the best accessories aren’t always worn. This Banned Books Week, Jamaican-born New York based fashion designer, tastemaker and chief couturier Glenroy March will be showcasing his brand’s style at Censored Chapters, Exposed Couture on the 1st floor at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in midtown Manhattan.

Dress your best. Bring your library card, and tell us what you’re reading. Don’t have a New York Public Library card? You can get one!

Since 1982, libraries across the United States have observed Banned Books Week, a time to highlight titles that have been targeted for removal from schools and libraries. Book bans and challenges reached an all-time high in 2023 and continue to happen at an alarming rate. A recent report from the American Library Association shows that the majority of book censorship attempts are now originating from organized movements. Pressure groups and government entities consisting of elected officials, board members, and administrators initiated 72% of demands to censor books in school and public libraries.

October 9 – 11

Conch Shell International Film Fest

Where: HB Theatre & Regal Cinema, Forest Hills

The 2026 Conch Shell International Film Fest celebrates this year’s nominees in film, directing, writing, documentary, animation, cinematography, performance and more. As we get ready for CSIFF26, October 9–11 in New York City, we’re excited to be able to witness 47 independent short films (under 30 minutes) representing 14 countries and territories, highlighting Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora storytelling.

This year’s nominees represent a wonderful range of storytelling: narrative films, documentaries, student work, experimental films and animation, created by artists bringing their own perspectives, cultures and experiences to the screen. And while awards are only one part of what CSIFF is about, recognition matters.

It says: We see your work. We value your voice. And we want more people to experience your stories.

October 10 – 11

New York Summer of Love Hippie Festival 2026

Where: 253 Broadway, New York, NY 10007 12:00 pm – Midnight

Come and experience the New York Summer of Love Hippie Festival, an outdoor 1960s and 1970s cultural celebration featuring live music, storytelling, and period attire. The two-day festival is set to take place October 10th–11th, 2026 from 12:00 PM to Midnight. So why not step back in time and immerse yourself in the vibrant era where the spirit of peace, love, and unity blossoms in a colorful celebration of freedom and self-expression. Cost of admission is FREE.

October 18

Kranium NYC Headline Concert

Where: Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street 8:00 pm

Widely recognized as one of dancehall’s most distinctive voices, Kranium returns to New York City for an intimate performance at Sony Hall in New York City on Sunday, October 18th at 8:00 pm, celebrating a career that has consistently bridged dancehall, reggae, and R&B while earning a devoted global fanbase.

This follows the release of his latest EP, A Slight Delay. Earlier this year, he also embarked on his A Slight Delay Tour, bringing the new music directly to fans across multiple markets.

Since bursting onto the international scene with the Platinum-certified anthem “Nobody Has to Know,” Kranium has continued to build an impressive catalog of global hits. His breakout single has earned multi-Platinum and Gold certifications across several territories, including Platinum in the United States and Canada, multi-Platinum in the United Kingdom, and Gold certification in New Zealand.

He has also earned additional certifications for fan favourites including “Gal Policy” and “We Can.”

October 25

Recovery to Runway Brunch

Where: The Cottage, Milleridge Inn – 585 North Broadway, Jericho, NY 11753 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

The countdown is on to the 3rd Annual Recovery to Runway Brunch, on Sunday, October 25th, 2026 at The Cottage, Milleridge Inn, Jericho, NY.

Get your tickets NOW for this special breast cancer fundraising event organized by Stoosh Boutique in collaboration with the Organization for International Development (OID). A huge thanks to partners to date: the Jamaica Tourist Board and Victoria Mutual Building Society.

Come out and enjoy the brunch hosted by Lady Vee! Come celebrate survivors and supporters and help make an impact in the fight against breast cancer.

About the Author

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications. With a passion for sports, youth, the performing arts, music, travel, fashion and lifestyle, he is deeply engaged in narrative shaping and storytelling, focused on individuals, brands and current affairs. His professional focus extends to the meticulous planning, promotion, facilitation and execution of numerous passion projects. Taylor is a qualified journalist, having earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and an M.A. in Journalism from the University of Westminster in London. He also holds an MBA in Media Management from Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY).