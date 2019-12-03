Alvas Powell of Reggae Boyz Joins David Beckham’s MLS Inter Miami FC Team

Alvas Powell, a defender with Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz, has been drafted Inter Miami CF, David Beckham’s MLS team. Beckham owns the franchise that chose Powell in the second pick of the second round at the MLS Expansion Draft. His former club, FC Cincinnati, had made Powell available for selection after he had a disappointing season. He came to Cincinnati from the Portland Timbers, where he won the MLS Cup Championship in 2014.. Inter Miami, a new 2020 expansion club, was a participant in the draft along with another new expansion club Nashville SC. The two clubs were permitted to chose one player from each MLS club.

The addition of the two clubs brings the total number of MLS franchise teams to 26. FC Cincinnati will get US$50,000 in general Allocation funds as compensation for the Powell transaction. Powell, 25, appeared with the Cincinnati team 13 times, which included 12 starts in 2019. He appeared 14 times for the Reggae Boyz, scoring his first two goals on the international scene at a CONCACAF Nations League group stage match in September of 2019 in Guyana. Inter Miami FC announced that its first official home match with be against Galaxy FC at a temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in March of 2020. Alvas Powell was born in Danvers Pen, Jamaica, in 1994, and began his soccer career in 2012. He made 49 appearances for Jamaica’s National Football Team, including at two Gold Cups, two Caribbean Cups, and at FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in two different cycles. He was a member of the 2014 Jamaican team that won the Caribbean Cup. He played at youth levels as well and was a member of the team from Jamaica that competed in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Information and Photo Source: Inter Miami CF, Alvas Powell Facebook