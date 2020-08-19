Atlanta Braves & Jamaican Sprinter, Durran “The Freeze” Dunn, Opens Gym in Georgia Amid Pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as other businesses were closing, Durran Dunn saw a business opportunity and seized the chance to follow his dream and open his very own gym. Dunn, a Jamaican native who attended Jamaica College and who has been doubling as “The Freeze” since 2018 in the RaceTrac’s “Beat The Freeze” promotion at the Atlanta Braves Baseball games, has long been inspired to help others get healthy and stay connected to their fitness goals. Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has even tweeted jokingly about Dunn’s speed.

Durran purchased the gym in June as an investment that’s rooted in his passion for health and wellness. Under his leadership, the gym is safely operating and has been featured on 11Alive/MSN. Durran began his career at KPMG and is a finance leader with Graphic Packaging. He is a Certified Public Accountant and serves on the non-profit boards of The National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) and The RISE Schools.

Dunn opened his Anytime Fitness Gym in Marietta, Georgia, on June 29, 2020. The upscale club in East Cobb offers a safe, convenient and affordable environment with state-of-the-art cardio, strength, and free weights strength equipment. There is a heart-rate monitoring system, as well as live and digital group fitness classes. The Club is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There are several membership options, with members provided with personalized key fobs to gain secure access to the club. Membership provides access to over 4,000 clubs around the world.

Additional membership options include an initial health assessment using the cutting-edge technology of the Evolt 360 –Intelligent Body Composition Analyzer. The Evolt 360 is a simple-to-use 60-second scan that provides detailed data about a body based on more than 40 measurements. Fitness consultations and exclusive access to appointment-based full-body recovery sessions that feature the NormaTec Compression, the Game Ready Ice Machine and the Theragun Handheld Percussive Massage Device are included in membership packages. In addition to personal training, Anytime Fitness offers athletic coaching with high-performance equipment and qualified coaches for athletes in baseball, track, football, soccer, tennis, golf and more. Under the guidance of coaches, athletes will have access to the impending Phase II Build-Out of designated turf space to train on some of the world’s leading athletic performance training equipment, including the Vertimax vertical, resistance and speed training systems, SimpliFaster Technology for athletic speed development, and the Assault AirRuner Treadmill. The Phase II Build-Out is scheduled for completion by August 31st, 2020.

Enhanced and rigorous cleaning and sanitizing procedures are implemented throughout the Club to ensure a safe fitness experience. Procedures include temperature checks, signage to encourage members to physically distance, distanced equipment throughout, sanitizing stations, face-mask offerings and the closing off of certain equipment.

Current partnerships in place include programs with Healthy Contributions Wellness such as Silver Sneakers and Active Fit, along with Global Fit. Youth program offerings are under development with a special focus on general activities through functional movements. New member enrollment is free through August 31st, 2020, and includes a free initial fitness assessment.

A grand opening celebration is planned for September 2020 with a specific date and details forthcoming.