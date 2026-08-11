Jamaican disc jockey Leonard Douglas, better known by his stage name DJ Damage, may be one of music’s more fortunate fellows. Throughout his career, the multitalented DJ, producer and songwriter has shown a remarkable knack for being in the right place at the right time — and, just as importantly, being ready when opportunity comes knocking.

That combination has now contributed to two major career milestones. Douglas is celebrating his role in a Billboard No. 1 single and recognition at the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards.

The Clarendon native was part of the creative team behind “Without You” by Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart in February. The song was also recognised as one of the year’s most-performed gospel songs at the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, held in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 21.

As Douglas’s story reveals, neither milestone exists in isolation. Both are the latest in a career shaped by chance encounters, timely connections and his ability to turn unexpected opportunities into something bigger.

The Importance of Staying Ready

Douglas’s journey in music began in Prospect, Clarendon, where his grandmother had a record changer she didn’t know how to operate. She would bring him records to play, and before long, he was experimenting with the equipment.

As a young boy, he discovered he could use a matchstick to manipulate the pitch of the records, leaving others wondering why his music sounded different.

“I never told them my secret,” he told Jamaicans.com.

Years later, preparation and opportunity collided at a Stony Hill event featuring Stone Love, Renaissance and R&B group 112. Douglas wasn’t booked to perform, but with some ingenuity from his cousin Ethan, he managed to get behind the controls and make the most of an unexpected opportunity.

“We just tricked our way in,” he recalled. “Ever since that, 112 liked me and everything was history after that.”

It would not be the last time a chance encounter changed the course of his career. After moving to the United States, Douglas met members of Gym Class Heroes on a basketball court in Long Island. A casual conversation about their shared interest in music led to basement sessions and, eventually, Douglas touring with the group.

The pattern continued: the right people, the right moment and a DJ ready to make something of the opportunity.

Over the past two decades, Douglas has parlayed those moments into a successful career DJing for artistes across reggae, dancehall, hip hop, R&B, rock and gospel, including Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Ashanti, Sean Paul, Buju Banton, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

The Road to Billboard No. 1

Now based in Atlanta, Douglas’s latest milestone came through “Without You”, the Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz single that earned him his first Billboard No. 1.

His involvement with the record can be traced back to an introduction from Jamaican singer Wayne Wonder, who connected Douglas with a business associate known as King. That relationship eventually brought him into the orbit of producer Jazze Pha and Dewand.

During a concert, Jazze Pha found himself without all the music he needed for his performance. Douglas happened to have the material on his computer and stepped in to help.

“I went up, and after that night Jazzie said, ‘You not working with nobody else. You gotta work with us. We’re making an album. I need your input on the album,'” Douglas told Jamaicans.com.

“And that’s how I end up on this record that went number one on Billboard.”

Douglas’s is credited as a songwriter, scratch DJ, producer and background vocalist on the record and he also appears in the accompanying music video.

“Without You” went on to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart in February following a 33-week run. The song later placed at No. 26 on the Billboard Year-End Top Gospel Airplay Chart and was recognised as one of the year’s most-performed gospel songs at the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in July.

A Win for Jamaica and the Caribbean

For Douglas, reaching No. 1 carries particular significance as a Jamaican creative working across international music spaces.

In his interview with Jamaicans.com, he pointed to what he believes is the relatively small number of Caribbean creatives who have reached the top of a Billboard chart, placing the achievement within the context of wider regional representation.

“Reaching the Billboard number one spot was nothing short of a dream come true. For a kid from Jamaica to achieve that level of recognition on one of music’s most prestigious charts is a milestone I don’t take lightly,” Douglas said.

“It represents both my personal achievement and a moment of pride for Jamaica and the Caribbean as a whole. Very few creatives from our region have ever stood at that height, and I’m deeply grateful and humbled to be among them.”

His Jamaican identity, he told Jamaicans.com, has remained central even as his career has expanded across genres.

“I’m Jamaican, so whenever they see me, everybody start getting excited,” he said, adding that international collaborators “like to have the spice and the seasoning on their products.” Douglas also hopes his journey will encourage other Jamaican and Caribbean creatives to remain committed to their craft, particularly when opportunities are slow to come.

“Take all the advice, take all the notes. Practice, practice, practice. That’s all you gotta do,” he told Jamaicans.com. “Find your own lane. Nurture that lane. Stay on it. Don’t give up.”

“The right person gonna see. The right person already see you, but they didn’t say nothing yet. It’s not your time yet. Just be patient.”

More to Come

DJ Damage is set to continue the momentum with a performance at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on August 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ceremony will be taped and later broadcast on BET.

He is also working on his own album, telling Jamaicans.com that he already has a track with rapper Fabolous and is awaiting contributions from Busta Rhymes and Bounty Killer.

For the boy who started out experimenting with his grandmother’s records in Clarendon, the journey has gone far beyond anything he imagined.

“Not in a million years, because I was just having fun. I didn’t even expect to be on this stage where I’m at now,” Douglas said.

“I’m still having fun.”