Filmmaking in the Caribbean is nothing new. The region has long produced talented filmmakers and compelling stories, but building a thriving and sustainable film industry has remained a challenge. Among the biggest obstacles is access — access to distribution, promotion and the wider markets needed to get Caribbean films in front of larger audiences.

CODA Network is looking to help bridge that gap with the launch of its new Filmmaker Spotlight Series, a curated initiative designed to give Caribbean filmmakers greater visibility while allowing audiences to discover both their work and the stories behind the people creating it.

Jamaican filmmaker JP Williams has been selected as the inaugural filmmaker for the series, with four of his films now streaming exclusively on CODA Network.

Putting Caribbean Filmmakers in the Spotlight

CODA, short for Caribbean On Demand: All in One Place, is a global streaming platform dedicated to Caribbean and culture-driven entertainment. Its catalogue spans films, series, documentaries, music, live entertainment and independent productions, with a particular emphasis on connecting Caribbean creators and stories with audiences around the world.

The Filmmaker Spotlight Series builds on that mission by bringing together a curated collection of a filmmaker’s work on CODA alongside an original one-on-one conversation exploring their creative journey, process and perspective.

Rather than simply making individual films available for streaming, the initiative is designed to introduce audiences to the filmmaker behind them and encourage further discovery of their work.

“At CODA, we believe discovery has to extend beyond simply putting a film on a platform,” said Lexi Chow, founder and CEO of CODA Network. “Filmmaker Spotlight Series allows us to create a dedicated space for the work while also introducing audiences to the person behind it. We want viewers to discover these filmmakers, understand their journeys and ultimately seek out more of their work.”

CODA says the series will continue to expand to include additional Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers and curated collections.

JP Williams Opens the Series

Williams’ collection is anchored by his award-winning short film BLV, which won at FilmGood 2024, alongside Uhuru, I Love Jamaica and Catch the Vibe.

For Williams, the partnership represents an opportunity not only to introduce his own films to new viewers but to contribute to the growing visibility of Caribbean filmmakers internationally.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to partner with CODA Network for the streaming of my films! It is a sign of progress for me, positively stepping in the right direction,” Williams said.

“I strongly believe in what CODA Network is doing in representing Caribbean media and making it accessible to the world. Beyond me, this is a great achievement for all Caribbean filmmakers, something that we have needed for some time now.”

Williams said the opportunity to expand the audience for his work made the partnership an easy decision.

“Signing this streaming deal was a no brainer as it will open me up to a wider audience, allowing more persons to get familiar with my work.”

As part of his Spotlight, CODA also sat down with Williams at Abundance Labs, his newly established creative studio in Los Angeles, for a candid conversation about his filmmaking journey, creative process and plans for the future.

The interview will stream alongside the collection, giving viewers additional insight into the filmmaker behind the four works.

Lexi Chow, Founder of CODA Network and JP Williams

Lexi Chow’s Vision

CODA Network was founded by Jamaican entrepreneur Lexi Chow with a vision of creating greater access to Caribbean content and connecting the region’s storytellers with audiences and oppotunities around the world.

For Chow, that mission extends beyond making Caribbean content available to stream. It is also about creating pathways for the filmmakers and content creators behind the work to be discovered and reach wider audiences.

That philosophy is at the heart of the new Filmmaker Spotlight Series.

By pairing each filmmaker’s collection with a conversation about their journey, creative process and perspective, CODA is seeking to give audiences a reason to connect not only with individual films, but with the Caribbean creatives making them.

For Chow, the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the visibility of Caribbean stories and the people telling them on the global stage.

Creating More Pathways for Caribbean Stories

For Caribbean filmmakers, greater access to global distribution remains an important part of building sustainable careers and expanding the reach of Caribbean stories beyond their home markets. Initiatives such as the Filmmaker Spotlight Series can provide another pathway for filmmakers to have their work seen, while giving audiences an opportunity to discover the people and creative journeys behind the films.

Williams’ inaugural Filmmaker Spotlight is now available on CODA Network, with additional Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers expected to be featured as the series expands.

For Williams, the significance extends beyond having another place to stream his films. As he puts it, the opportunity represents something Caribbean filmmakers “have needed for some time now”: another pathway for their work to be discovered by the world.