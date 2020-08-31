Chef Noel Cunningham Introduces New Culinary Podcast

Chef Noel is pleased to announce the launch of his culinary podcast What’s Cooking with Chef Noel.

What’s Cooking with Chef Noel is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning international cookbook author and chef Noel Cunningham. In this podcast, chef Noel is taking you on a culinary journey each week as he delves deeply into various food topics, dishing on the food and beverage industry, the entrepreneurial spirit, and everything relevant to being a chef. If you love to cook or eat, this is the show for you. The show is witty, real and informative.

Some shows will be solo just me the mic and the listeners and other times I’ll be joined by some of my favourite chefs, food bloggers, food personalities, restaurateurs, mixologists, organizers, entrepreneurs and sometimes the listeners will be asked to join me. I’ll be reviewing products as well and culinary events. Some shows are gonna be funny, some will be to edify you and some are going to be real.

“I believe that we have a lot of work to do in the culinary industry and this is a space where we can tackle some of the issues or start a conversation and use this medium to educate others as well.”

The first episode is available to stream for free on August 30th on iTunes, Spotify, Anchorfm, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic with new release every Sunday.

Future episodes include health risk of being a chef, stop putting chefs on the backburner, food for mental health, a tale of Caribbean cuisine, kitchen essentials you must have and wine 101.

Noel Cunningham is one of Jamaica’s celebrated chefs based in Toronto Canada. He is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel. Chef Noel is known for blending his talent for creating elegant, Caribbean fusion-inspired cuisine with his passion for simple dishes using fresh and sustainable ingredients. Noel has been recognized locally and internationally for his culinary skills and has the undeniable ability to attract an audience, which has led to numerous features in print publications, television, and radio shows in Canada, Jamaica & the United States. His expertise is backed with recognition as a champion of brand Jamaica in the Culinary Arts by the Prime Minister Youth Awards as well as a nominee for Winnipeg’s best chef in 2018 and voted Canada’s Best Chef for 2019-2020.