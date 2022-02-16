Chef Noel Cunningham wins Best Restaurant and Best Baker in the ByBlacks Magazine people’s Choice Awards

Cunningham is well-known for fusing his talent for crafting elegant, Caribbean fusion-inspired cuisine with his passion for simple dishes using fresh and sustainable ingredients––While showcasing his cooking skills through a number of mediums including television and social media. In previous years chef Noel has also won chef of the year, best caterer and best podcaster. In 2021 Chef Noel opened his restaurant “Cuisine by Noel” which serves Modern and authentic Jamaican dishes.

These two awards will forever be two of my favourite awards. Each time I see them they will remind me that you can definitely achieve anything you set your mind towards. I started Cuisine by Noel in the middle of a pandemic which is strange to do and I’ve also worked on my banking and decorating skills during this time as well and to be recognized for it means the world to me. I also can’t thank the Noel Nation for their continued love and support. Without them, these awards wouldnt be possible.

ByBlacks is a top-ranked award-winning online magazine dedicated to spotlighting individuals in the Black community in Canada. Winners of the Byblacks awards are decided by the public each year.