Chef Noel Cunningham’s Mango Mojito Recipe

Easy refreshing summer drink using fresh mango, mint club soda, and rum to quench your thirst.

Ingredients

½ mango diced

5 mint leaves, plus extra for garnish

1 tsp brown sugar

2 ounces white rum

juice from half a lime

club soda

ice cubes, to fill the glass

Directions

Muddle together sugar, mint, lime juice, and mango in a cocktail shaker. Pour in rum and muddle to combine. Fill a highball or Collins glass with ice, pour the mojito over the ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a sprig of mint. Serves: 1

About Noel Cunningham

Noel Cunningham is a Jamaican-Canadian award-winning chef, author, food writer, and culinary consultant. He is one of Jamaica’s most recognized and celebrated young chefs socially known as Chef Cunny. He is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel. Recipe contributor to the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaicans.com, Cooking Sense Magazine, The Jamaican Eats Magazine and food expert at Toronto Caribbean Newspaper. He is the author of the book Cuisine By Noel: A Culinary Journey Through Recipes and Stories.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Noel was influenced at a young age by his mother Jennifer Laidley and aunt Miriam Reid who is a professional chef and baker. His culinary journey began in high school when he did Food and Nutrition which developed his love for the Culinary Arts. Visit Noel Cunningham’s website: Cuisine By Noel