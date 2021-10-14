Chef Sian’s Caribbean Kitchen Celebrates 1st Anniversary with an Evening of Dining & Dancing, the Caribbean Way

Caribbean food lovers are invited to join Chef Sian Rose this Saturday, October 16, 2021, to celebrate the 1st anniversary of her namesake eatery, Chef Sian’s Caribbean Kitchen.

This weekend, guests will feast on Jerk chicken, escovitch fish, conch soup, rice & peas, buljol, curry goat, and lots of other Caribbean favorites. Connecticut-based sound system Synergy Music will keep guests dancing into the night.

Located on historic Market Street near downtown Harrisburg, SCK is an island oasis in the midst of a bustling cityscape. The caribcentric menu features a mix of authentic and Caribbean-inspired dishes served from a tiny takeout kitchen, surrounded by an intimate open-air dining room and 2 covered patios. The cozy homestyle atmosphere makes SCK the perfect place for watching Sunday football or enjoying a leisurely weekend brunch.

The regular menu features freshly made gourmet wraps, meals, baked goodies, Irish moss and Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, and more along with a full-service catering menu. Customer favorites like braised oxtails, jerk chicken, and steamed cabbage appear alongside rotating seasonal options such as callaloo, roast breadfruit, and ackee & saltfish. Popular treats like cornmeal pudding cups, Jamaican beef patties, and toto, an eggless coconut cake are baked fresh in house. Brunch is served all day Saturday and Sunday.

Chef Sian’s goal in opening this space was to not only create a space for Caribbean food and culture to be celebrated but, also to be a neighborhood hub for a casual meet-up, weekend brunch, or a quick healthy meal on the go.

Pickup and delivery are available Thursday thru Sunday from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Visit Chef Sian’s Caribbean Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram for more information.