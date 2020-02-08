Culture

QUIZ: Which Jamaican Patty are You?

1 min ago
by Brittany Khaleel

Have you ever wondered which type of Jamaican patty you are? Find out now.

What’s your favorite part of a patty?

The Meat
Both
The Crust
It depends on the day

Pick a protein.

Beef
Chicken
None
Fish

How often do you eat patties?

At least once a week
A couple times a month
A few times a year
Rarely

Where do you usually get your patties?

At Events
At a Bakery
You make them
A friend makes them

Do you like change?

No
Sometimes
Yes
I'm not sure

Which uncommon Patty flavor would you try?

Curry Chicken
Soy
Callaloo
Ackee

Which Jamaican Patty are You?

Photo Source: Wolfgang Hasselmann, William Moreland, David Clode, Malvestida MagazineAdam Tinworth, Kiana BosmanMatthew Henry, Ayo Ogunseinde on Unsplash

Brittany Khaleel

