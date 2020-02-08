QUIZ: Which Jamaican Patty are You?

Have you ever wondered which type of Jamaican patty you are? Find out now.

What's your favorite part of a patty? The Meat Both The Crust It depends on the day Pick a protein. Beef Chicken None Fish How often do you eat patties? At least once a week A couple times a month A few times a year Rarely Where do you usually get your patties? At Events At a Bakery You make them A friend makes them Do you like change? No Sometimes Yes I'm not sure Which uncommon Patty flavor would you try? Curry Chicken Soy Callaloo Ackee Which Jamaican Patty are You?

Photo Source: Wolfgang Hasselmann, William Moreland, David Clode, Malvestida Magazine, Adam Tinworth, Kiana Bosman, Matthew Henry, Ayo Ogunseinde on Unsplash