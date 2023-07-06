City of Miramar in Florida to Honor Usain Bolt’s Legacy With Statue Unveiling and Fundraising Event

The city of Miramar in South Florida is set to pay a well-deserved tribute to the legendary Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, by unveiling a statue in his honor. This momentous event, scheduled for Saturday, 15 July 2023, will take place at the Ansin Sports Complex, where ceremonies will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Second Bolt Statue by Renowned Jamaican Sculptor

Under the hosting of Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis, at the unveiling ceremony, attendees will witness Bolt engage in a question-and-answer session with the media, sharing insights and anecdotes from his illustrious career. This extraordinary sculpture, created by the acclaimed Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Barrington Watson, marks the second collaboration between the two, with the first being the iconic “To the World” bronze statue unveiled at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston in 2017. Depicting Bolt in his iconic pose, leaning back and pointing to the sky, the statue has become a globally recognized symbol of his dominance.

Impacting the Next Generation of Track and Field Talent

This celebration of Bolt’s legacy goes beyond the statue unveiling. It aims to inspire and support the next generation of track and field stars through various activities. Rising track and field talents, as well as members of the Special Olympics, will participate in clinics and races, showcasing their skills and embodying the spirit of determination and excellence that Bolt exemplifies.

The festivities also extend beyond the statue unveiling. A special fundraising banquet and silent auction will be held on Friday, 14 July 2023, at the Miramar Cultural Center. The event, commencing at 7 p.m., aims to raise funds for two exceptional causes—the Usain Bolt Foundation and Do The Right Thing, Inc. By attending this memorable banquet, guests not only contribute to the betterment of youths but also have the opportunity to interact with Bolt himself.

