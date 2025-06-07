Lauderhill is preparing to showcase its brightest young talent with the launch of the Lauderhill Rising Stars Talent Show, a new community initiative championed by Jamaican-born Lauderhill City Commissioner John T. Hodgson. Designed to empower youth and celebrate creativity, the event reflects Commissioner Hodgson’s long-standing commitment to youth development, cultural pride, and civic engagement.

“I’m thrilled to share that my passion for youth development sparked the idea to launch the Lauderhill Rising Stars Talent Show,” said Commissioner Hodgson. “I believe in empowering young people to shine and reach their full potential, and this event is a platform for them to showcase their talents and confidence.”

Jamaican-born Lauderhill City Commissioner John T. Hodgson

A First for Lauderhill

This is the first event of its kind in the city, and Commissioner Hodgson believes the timing couldn’t be more perfect. “We need to engage our youth in meaningful activities that foster creativity, confidence, and community,” he explained. “By providing a platform like the Rising Stars Talent Show, we can encourage them to put down their mobile phones and electronic devices and shine in the spotlight.”

The talent show is open to all Lauderhill and Broward County students currently enrolled in grades 6 through 12. To enter, participants must submit a three-minute video showcasing their talent via the City of Lauderhill’s website or by scanning the QR code on promotional flyers. The application deadline is 15th June 2025.

“We’re excited to see a wide range of talents—from singing and musical instruments to dance, poetry, acting, comedy, or any other unique performance,” Commissioner Hodgson shared. “We’re open to all forms of creative expression and can’t wait to see what our young people have to offer.”

Community Talent on Display

Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges and invited to perform at a live show scheduled for Saturday, 12th July 2025 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Centre. “It’ll be an evening of entertainment, inspiration, and community celebration,” said Commissioner Hodgson. “Our aim is to create an unforgettable experience that makes participants feel like true rising stars.”

Though winners will be selected by judges rather than public voting, the community is still being called upon to play a vital role. “We’re encouraging everyone to come out, have a great time, and support our talented youth. Your presence and enthusiasm will make the event even more special.”

Prize Money & Mentorship

Commissioner Hodgson is committed to ensuring the event offers more than just applause and accolades. “Yes, there will be prizes for the top performers,” he confirmed. “First place will receive $300, second place $250, and third place $200.”

But beyond the cash awards, the Commissioner is focused on long-term impact. “What’s even more special is that some industry professionals will be present, with a few serving as judges. Several have already volunteered to mentor our young performers as they prepare for their moment on stage.”

This mentorship element is a key part of the Commissioner’s broader vision. “Every young person has talent,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to help them discover it, nurture it, and give them the confidence to pursue it.”

Arts as a Catalyst for Change

Commissioner Hodgson sees the creative arts as a powerful tool for both personal and community transformation. “By nurturing and showcasing local talent, we can promote Lauderhill’s cultural identity and creativity to the world,” he noted. “The arts can bring people together, foster engagement, and even drive economic growth through tourism and innovation.”

He hopes parents, educators, and community members will rally behind the initiative. “Encouraging our youth to participate and showing up to cheer them on helps build confidence and strengthens community bonds.”

Birth of An Annual Tradition

The Lauderhill Rising Stars Talent Show is set to become an annual event, with Commissioner Hodgson hoping to expand its reach and impact in the years to come. “We see this becoming a beloved tradition in Lauderhill,” he said. “And as it grows, we hope to partner with national programmes to showcase the incredible talent coming out of our city.”

Above all, the Commissioner hopes the event will inspire a new generation. “Initiatives like this can be game-changers,” he said. “They help young people discover their passions and open doors to future careers. I want every participant to walk away feeling seen, celebrated, and capable of achieving greatness.”

Click here for more information about the event and how to enter.