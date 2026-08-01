Weeks after A Taste of Reggae Sumfest brought Vybz Kartel and Mavado together for one of the year’s most talked-about dancehall moments, much of the conversation has understandably centred on the historic Gaza-Gully reunion. Given the longstanding rivalry between the two artistes and the movements they came to represent within dancehall, the attention was hardly surprising.

But even dancehall’s biggest stars do not create these memorable moments alone. Behind and alongside the headline acts is a wider community of dancers, dancing crews, selectors and other cultural players who help make the performances magnetic, sustain the energy and carry forward the traditions that make dancehall what it is.

That wider ecosystem was on full display at Plantation Cove.

Shelly Belly, Energy, Expensive, Dansabling, Boysie and the Magnum Dancers were among those showcasing Jamaican dancehall movement, appearing in dedicated segments as well as alongside artistes during their performances. Selectors including Marlon “Boom Boom” Wizard and DJ Tom brought another foundational element of the culture to the stage.

While the artistes may command the biggest stages and headlines, the spectacle and cultural power of dancehall have always been a collective creation.

Boom Boom and DJ Tom Rep Sound System Tradition

Sound system culture has been inseparable from dancehall’s development, and selectors Marlon “Boom Boom” Wizard and DJ Tom were among those bringing that tradition to the Sumfest stage.

Also known as World Boom and Billboard Selector, Boom Boom was joined by fellow selector Harry Hype and the Magnum Dancers for a set that demonstrated the interplay between music, selection and movement. The dancers’ choreographed routines added another layer to the performance, helping transform the set into a full dancehall spectacle.

Sumfest also marked another milestone for the veteran selector, who was announced onstage as a Magnum Tonic Wine brand ambassador in recognition of his contribution to dancehall culture. As part of the presentation, he received a custom collectible jacket designed by Tribe Nine Studios.

DJ Tom brought the sound of Jamaica’s contemporary street-dance scene to Plantation Cove. Known for weekly dancehall sessions including Leggo Di Streets and for performing alongside Raevaz through T&R Entertainment, he was previously booked as a selector for Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street concert.

At Sumfest, he once again commanded a major dancehall stage, keeping the Plantation Cove crowd moving with his signature mixes as fireworks lit the night sky.

The Dancers Who Make Dancehall Move

In dancehall, the music and the movement have always fed each other. Dancers do more than accompany a performance; they help create its energy, translate songs into movement and develop dances that can become inseparable from the music itself.

At Sumfest, several generations of that tradition shared the stage, including Sheldon “Shelly Belly” Lewis, Dansabling, Energy, Expensive and the Magnum Dancers.

Originally from St Mary, Shelly Belly has spent more than two decades in Jamaica’s street-dance scene and is associated with moves including Cow Foot, Nineties Rock and Fling Chain. His longevity has made him one of the recognisable figures in contemporary Jamaican dancehall dancing.

Dansabling represents another dimension of the culture. The Kingston-based dancer, artiste and instructor has taken dancehall beyond Jamaica through workshops for international students locally and overseas. His work combines dance instruction with the history and theory behind the movements, helping introduce international audiences to dancehall as a Jamaican cultural form.

Energy and Expensive of Get There Squad represent another generation of Kingston’s street-dance culture. Known for appearances at street dances across the capital, the collective has also taken its performances overseas, carrying Jamaican dancehall movement and culture to international audiences.

Gerald “Bogle” Levy Boysie Roses Dancer Dansa Bling Shelly Belly

From Bogle to Today’s Dancehall

The dancers assembled at Sumfest also reflected the connections between different generations of Jamaican street dance.

Boysie represents a direct link to one of its most influential eras. A member of the Black Roses Crew founded by the late Gerald “Bogle” Levy, also known as Mr. Wacky, Boysie was closely mentored by the legendary dancer whose influence on dancehall remains visible decades after his death.

His presence alongside dancers from subsequent generations illustrated something that can sometimes be lost when dancehall is viewed primarily through its latest songs and artistes: its dances, crews and traditions have their own lineage.

Artistes and songs may change, but dancers, crews and the movements they create have helped define different eras of dancehall and shape how those eras are remembered. New movements emerge, new personalities and crews take their place in the culture, and each generation builds on what came before.

It Takes an Ecosystem to Make Dancehall Move

The international story of dancehall is often told through its biggest artistes, songs and chart successes. Those stars are undeniably central to the culture, but the moments that make dancehall memorable are rarely created by one person standing on a stage.

Selectors control the energy. Dancers translate the music into movement. Crews introduce steps and styles that become associated with songs and eras. Together with the artistes, they create the atmosphere, spectacle and audience connection that can turn a performance into a cultural moment.

That ecosystem was on full display at A Taste of Reggae Sumfest.

Vybz Kartel and Mavado may have been the names that brought enormous attention to Plantation Cove, but around them was a wider community of dancehall practitioners helping to make the occasion feel as big as it did.

Sumfest offered a reminder that the magic of dancehall has never rested on one artiste alone. It is what happens when the music, movement, selectors, performers and the wider community around them come together that makes the culture magnetic.