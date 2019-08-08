Dr. Venessa Walker Among Jamaicans Honored by City of Miramar

Mayor Wayne Messam and the City of Miramar honored Dr. Venessa, known as “Dr. V,” Walker, the owner of Walker Chiropractic and Wellness Center with the Business Award at the annual Jamaica Emancipendence Day Celebration on August 1, 2019. The event celebrated Jamaica’s 57 years of independence and also Emancipation day which is August 1st. The family-friendly event also serves as the venue for the presentation of the Jamaican Emancipendence Awards, which are given in recognition of individuals’ achievements in community service, business, education, culture, and entertainment. The theme of the 2019 event was “Likkle More O’Jamaica” and featured the sounds, spirits, and tastes of the island to the City of Miramar. This year’s event was also marked by the presence of Jamaica’s new Consul General Oliver Mair, who attended the festivities.

Dr. Walker is a chiropractor, physician, minister, and educator. She has practiced in the chiropractic field for more than 14 years, including seven years as a chiropractic physician with advanced training in sports. She started her career in health care by participating in a local Medical Magnet Program during her high school years. After high school, Dr. Walker received a BA degree in Bio-Medical Science from the University of South Florida. Following that achievement, she enrolled immediately at the Palmer College of Chiropractic located in Central Florida where she earned a Doctorate of Chiropractic at the young age of 25.

Dr. Walker has co-authored “Getting Well: Mind, Body and Spirit. A Guide to Healing and Healthy Living in Every Area of Your Life” and currently travels the world, working to empower individuals through her “Transform YOUR Life” program. Her mission is to help her patients obtain their optimal health level through chiropractic care and changes in lifestyle. She is also a member of the Fort Lauderdale chapter of The Links and has received numerous accolades locally and nationally.

Dr. Walker has a passion for working for her community and actively participates in several capacities, serving as CEO/President, Owen Walker Jr. Foundation, Inc. (501c3); Licensed Ordained Minister, Countyline Worship Center Church of God; Planning and Zoning Board, City of Miramar; Leadership Broward Class XXXIII; Board of Directors, Boys and Girls Club of Carver Ranches.

Upon. I receiving her award, Dr. Walker stated, ”I am grateful to have my practice here, thanks for the recognition, thanks to my family, my office manager, people who stand behind me all the time. It is not a one-man band. It is the community that pours into me that I am grateful to pour back into.” She also announced expansion plans for her business.

Others honored with the Jamaican Emancipendence Award were Pastor Michael Hitchinson of Faith Ministries, who was presented with the Community Service Award; Eddy and Bridget Edwards of Riddim Marketing, who received the Culture and Entertainment Award; and Drs. Joy and Ray Gordon of the New Mirawood Academy, who received the Education Award.