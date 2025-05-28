Born on 28 May 1953 in Smithville, Clarendon, Fae Audrey Ellington has spent over five decades shaping Jamaica’s cultural and media landscape. A celebrated broadcaster, actress, educator, and national commentator, Ellington’s voice and presence have become fixtures in Jamaican public life. Her contributions to the arts, journalism, and education have earned her a place among the country’s most respected and recognisable figures.

Early Life and Theatre Beginnings

Hailing from Smithville, Clarendon, Ellington’s first professional breakthrough came through the theatre. A founding member of the Jamaica School of Drama, she made her commercial debut in the 1971 National Pantomime Music Boy, written by Trevor Rhone.

Over the following decades, she would appear in numerous productions, including Sarah Plunkett, Angela, and Trash, earning critical acclaim for her dynamic performances. In 2005, she made her commercial directorial debut with Who Will Sing for Lena, which earned a Best Actress award for lead Makeda Solomon and a Best Director nomination for Ellington.

From Stage to Studio: The Start of a Broadcasting Career

Ellington’s transition into broadcasting began in 1974 when she joined the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC). Initially seeking a behind-the-scenes role, she was pushed towards an on-air career by veteran announcer Dennis Hall, who recognised her raw talent during a rigorous audition. Within a year, she had her own radio programme, The Bamboo Lounge, and by 1978, she had become the first woman to host a full early morning show, Morning Ride.

Her theatre training—paired with a strong work ethic and a keen sense of discipline—made her a natural on air. Ellington quickly earned a reputation for her precision, poise, and professional standards. Her fluency in both English and Jamaican patois allowed her to connect with a wide cross-section of the population.

A Pioneering Voice in National Media

Throughout the 1970s and beyond, Ellington became a staple on both radio and television. She co-hosted the popular breakfast programme Morning Time with sports legend Lindy Delapenha, and later anchored The World at Five, Jamaica’s first evening news and current affairs radio programme. Her interview skills and engaging storytelling made her a sought-after host, with stints on Sunday Swizzle, Spotlight, Masters of the Arts, and most recently, Profile, Jamaica’s longest-running non-seasonal television show.

In 1977, she completed a prestigious three-month radio production course at the BBC in London, further cementing her skills. She later returned to the UK to complete a course in training and development, becoming a BBC-certified trainer. Her international training combined with local experience positioned her as a gold standard in Jamaican broadcasting.

Voice of the Nation

Beyond hosting, Ellington became the voice of countless national events. Her steady narration has graced state funerals for national heroes and former prime ministers including Sir Alexander Bustamante, Hugh Shearer, Michael Manley, and Edward Seaga. She has also been the voice behind National Honours and Awards ceremonies, often delivering citations with grace and authority that moved audiences across the island.

Champion of Education and Media Mentorship

Ellington’s commitment to public service extends to education. In 1985, she began teaching Broadcast Announcing and Presentation at the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC), University of the West Indies, Mona. Over 33 years she shaped the minds and voices of a generation of Jamaican media practitioners. Many of her former students have gone on to become leaders in journalism and broadcasting, with Ellington affectionately known as “Auntie Fae”.

She also served briefly as an Associate Professor at Northern Caribbean University and continues to work as a communications consultant, voice coach, and media trainer. Her mantra, “You practise until you cannot get it wrong,” remains a hallmark of her teaching style.

Honours and Awards

For her exceptional service to the nation, Fae Ellington has received numerous accolades, including:

Order of Distinction (Officer Class) – 1998

Order of Distinction (Commander Class) – 2015

Bronze Musgrave Medal for Broadcasting

Distinguished Past Student Award – St Hugh’s High School (1992)

She currently serves as Chair of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), is Board Chair of the Integrity Commission, and sits on several other national boards. She is also a member of the Access to Information Appeal Tribunal and a proud patron of the Clarendon 4-H Clubs.

A Survivor and Advocate

In 1981, Ellington survived a traumatic home invasion that changed her life. Rather than retreat into silence, she used her platform to speak openly about her experience—helping other survivors to heal and sparking national conversation about gender-based violence. Her bravery during this time revealed the depth of her character and further solidified her role as a national role model.

A Lasting Legacy in Media and Culture

Fae Ellington’s impact on Jamaica is profound and lasting. From co-hosting Morning Time to narrating historic moments of national importance, from acting on stage to teaching in lecture halls, she has maintained a level of excellence that has inspired admiration across generations.

She once described herself as “the country girl with a crocus bag and machete”, but her legacy is far grander. As a woman who has given voice to the nation for half a century, mentored hundreds of professionals, and championed Jamaican culture with pride and purpose, Fae Ellington is nothing short of a national treasure.

And though the accolades are many, her journey continues—steadfast, eloquent, and always inspiring.