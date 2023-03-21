Forbes Lists Its Picks of the 10 Best Resorts in Jamaica

Jamaica is the third largest island in the Caribbean and features a variety of landscapes, fascinating culture, and opportunities for both adventure and relaxation. The hotels and resorts on the island offer world-class spas, activities for visitors of all ages, beautiful beaches, and excellent service. Forbes has compiled a list of the ten resorts deemed the best, whether travelers seek luxury, family time, business amenities, or wellness options. Learn about each of Forbes’ choices below.

Best Overall Luxury Resort: Round Hill Hotel And Villas

Perfect for detail-oriented couples and families, the resort located in Hopewell near Montego Bay features a spa, pickleball and tennis courts, a fitness center, and child care. There are 27 privately owned villas and 36 oceanfront rooms and suites, a private beach, and numerous dining options.

Best Beachfront Resort: Half Moon

Located on Jamaica’s north coast, the resort is perfect for active couples and families who want to have fun in a refined setting. It features over-the-water bungalow treatment rooms in its spa, wakeboarding, scuba diving, and an equestrian center. All gear, including kayaks, pedal boats, and standup paddleboards, is free to guests. Queen Elizabeth II and Jackie Kennedy are among those who have enjoyed their stay at Half Moon.

Most Exclusive Resort: Goldeneye

This is the place for those who want to spend much of their time on the beach. Its accommodations include bungalows and villas fronting the beach and lagoon, and it features a spa, kayaking, paddleboarding, views from the cliffs, and its legendary ambiance on Oracabessa Bay. Reportedly the place where Ian Fleming created the James Bond character. Excellent dining, outdoor tubs, and netted canopy beds.

Best Resort For Couples: Geejam Hotel

Free-spirit travelers and creative couples who want to escape the crowds will enjoy the resort’s private villas and beach located in the Blue Mountain foothills near Port Antonio on the northeast coast of the island. The resort features a gym, recording studio, and oversized showers, and it also accepts cryptocurrency. It is the destination of choice for rockstars and music industry VIPs. Stars like Rihanna and Drake have recorded here. The cabin accommodations feel like tree houses and offer solitude and peace with views of the rainforest and private beach.

Best Resort For Families: Bluefields Bay Villas

The resort features villas with a choice of two, three, four, or six bedrooms, making it ideal for large families and other groups looking to vacation in a space with swimming pools, butlers, and private beaches on the south coast of Jamaica. Located near Savanna La Mar, it offers a relaxing and indulgent stay in an environment complete with childcare that allows grown-ups to enjoy adult time in the Caribbean. Activities include snorkeling, glass-bottom boat rides, tennis, and hiking.

Best Resort For Golfers: The Tryall Club

This Audubon-certified golf course resort is perfect for those who want to play golf as much as possible. Also features pickleball, concierge service, and villa accommodations in Sandy Bay. The villas are spread out on 2,200 tropical beachfront acres, and each has a butler, chef, housekeeper, laundress, and gardener. Golfers can play at the Montego Bay Golf Course designed by Ralph Plummer, which is located on the grounds of a 17th-century sugar plantation. There is also an infinity edge pool, Hobie Cats, paddleboards, and kayaks, as well as a beachfront restaurant and a bar and restaurant in the hilltop mansion built in 1834.

Best Design Hotel: Rockhouse Hotel

The dramatic location and design of this resort in Negril’s West End make it an excellent choice for discerning travelers. Its accommodations feature stone villas with thatched roofs and dramatic sea views from the cliff-top location that overlooks a quiet cove. It is frequented by couples looking for an escape. There are 40 guest rooms and villas furnished with custom-made furniture inspired by natural forms. Relaxation, snorkeling, and paddleboards are the activities of choice.

Best Resort For Big Groups: Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

This resort offers Zen spa treatment rooms with views of the Caribbean and is a great choice for couples who want an adults-only vacation with excellent group amenities, including nightly performances of live theater and Jamaican street music. The spa has 11 treatment rooms. This all-inclusive, adults-only venue in Montego Bay is a popular location for destination weddings and conferences. There are 344 rooms and suites with private balconies and sea or garden views. Also featured are excellent restaurants and several bars, including two swim-up bars, an English-style pub, and a piano bar.

Best Resort for Business Travelers: S Hotel Jamaica

All the guest rooms have big windows and dedicated workspaces, making the resort perfect for travelers who want to combine business with pleasure in Montego Bay near the famous Doctor’s Cave Beach. There are 120 rooms and suites that offer views of the Caribbean, and all accommodations include free WiFi, multi-plug USB connections, dedicated workspaces, and air conditioning. In their leisure time, business travelers can explore the Hip Strip, enjoy cocktails at the pool overlooking the beach, or relax in the saunas.

Best Wellness Resort: Tensing Pen

This resort is the epitome of rustic chic. Located in Negril’s West End, its cottage accommodations are constructed of stone, bamboo, and thatch and are located along a cliff top. Yoga sessions and massages are available in the oceanfront treatment hut. While it is a wellness resort, it is not overly strict, and travelers can enjoy specialty drinks at the open-air bar, while the restaurant serves grilled Caribbean lobster. The onsite concierge will help book off-site activities like tours of organic farms, horseback riding on the beach, and treks to some of Jamaica’s famous waterfalls.