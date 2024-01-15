Former UTECH Lecturer Paul Ward to Host Literary Festival in Saint Mary, Jamaica

A literary arts and creative writing festival is scheduled for Saturday April 27 2024 in Port Maria, St. Mary, Jamaica. The idea is ‘to provide an opportunity for aspiring and accomplished writers, both adults and children, from home and abroad , in Jamaican creole or English, to share their creative work in an accessible setting for others to enjoy and appreciate, at the same time encouraging a greater interest in and an engagement with the written word’.

Another Literary Festival

A press release shared with Jamaicans.com announces the events states, “Persons be aware of the Calabash Literary Festival held in Treasure Beach which was successfully revived last year (2023) after COVID – it will now be held every two years.

There is surely space for another such Festival in Jamaica, initially on a more modest and accessible scale, on the ‘other side’ of the island here in St. Mary. However we would like to add another dimension which is to include contributions from school children to enhance their skills and liking for the written word.”

Calling All Creative Writers

Writers are invited to submit their work in poetry or prose, either in Jamaican Creole or English, covering any topic, be it fiction or non-fiction. The preferred word limit is 700 words, suitable for a five-minute oral presentation. Longer pieces should include an excerpt not exceeding 700 words. Submissions should be typed, with 1.5 or double spacing, fitting onto two sides of letter-size paper. A short biography must be included. For those unable to attend the event, a video version under 5 minutes can be submitted. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 8. Entries should be sent via email to [email protected] or WhatsApp at 876-542-7600. The selection for spoken presentations will be made by the end of March, with as many submissions as possible displayed at the event on boards or tables.

Photo – Paul Ward