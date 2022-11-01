Harmony Hall, St. Mary – Hopscotching Jamaica with KanCadi

The last time I would have visited Harmony Hall (I can’t bring myself to call it a Great House) in Tower Isle, St. Mary, it was home to the popular Italian restaurant, Toscanni and Harmony Hall Art Gallery. Well, the occupants have sure changed and the place is all spruced up and freshly painted. Didn’t even know a clothing store was there until being cajoled to stop there. Certainly haven’t been paying attention! This Georgian styled house dates back to the late 19th century, and surprisingly sugar was not the main crop cultivated on the estate. It was pimento before the estate diversified to include limes, coconuts and bananas. It was also at one point, a manse for the Methodist Church and author of our National Anthem and National Pledge, Sir Hugh Sherlock, who was a Methodist Minister, its famous resident. It was designated a national monument by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust in 2003.

Photos of Harmony Hall, St. Mary

About the Author: Karen Cadien



I am most passionate about traveling and exploring new places especially, my island home, Jamaica. I am currently employed as public relations manager, and in my spare time, I am a freelance writer, amateur photographer, coordinator of a 21year-old book club, and a budding tour guide, who is completing certification. Follow her on Instagram.