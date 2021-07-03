Grapefruit and Condense Milk Recipe

Grapefruit and Condensed Milk is a favorite dessert in Jamaica. It’s simple and easy to make. Once you try Grapefruit and Condensed Milk you will be hooked.

Ingredients

1 Grapefruit,

4 Tablespoons of condensed milk (Squeezable bottles of condensed milk are no available)

Instructions:

Cut the grapefruit in half. Place each half of the grapefruit in its own bowl Use a sharp knife and cut between the grapefruit layers (pegs) Use the pointed end of the knife to remove the seeds of the grapefruit. Now add the condensed milk to each half of the grapefruit with a spoon. TIP: Squeezable bottles of condensed milk are best. Use a spoon to stir in the condensed milk in the grapefruit Serving for two.