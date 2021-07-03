Grapefruit and Condense Milk Recipe

Grapefruit and Condensed Milk is a favorite dessert in Jamaica. It’s simple and easy to make. Once you try Grapefruit and Condensed Milk you will be hooked.
Ingredients
- 1 Grapefruit,
- 4 Tablespoons of condensed milk (Squeezable bottles of condensed milk are no available)
Instructions:
- Cut the grapefruit in half.
- Place each half of the grapefruit in its own bowl
- Use a sharp knife and cut between the grapefruit layers (pegs)
- Use the pointed end of the knife to remove the seeds of the grapefruit.
- Now add the condensed milk to each half of the grapefruit with a spoon. TIP: Squeezable bottles of condensed milk are best.
- Use a spoon to stir in the condensed milk in the grapefruit
- Serving for two.