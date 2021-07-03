 Grapefruit and Condense Milk Recipe
Jamaican Recipes

Grapefruit and Condensed Milk Recipe

2 hours ago
by Xavier Murphy

Grapefruit and Condensed Milk is a favorite dessert in Jamaica. It’s simple and easy to make. Once you try Grapefruit and Condensed Milk you will be hooked.

Ingredients

Grapefruit and Condensed Milk Recipe 1

Instructions:

  1. Cut the grapefruit in half.
  2. Place each half of the grapefruit in its own bowl
  3. Use a sharp knife and cut between the grapefruit layers (pegs)
  4. Use the pointed end of the knife to remove the seeds of the grapefruit.
  5. Now add the condensed milk to each half of the grapefruit with a spoon. TIP: Squeezable bottles of condensed milk are best.
  6. Use a spoon to stir in the condensed milk in the grapefruit
  7. Serving for two.

Grapefruit and condensed milk recipe 3

About the author

Xavier Murphy

View all posts

You may also like