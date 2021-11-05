Caribbean Airlines will return to Havana, Cuba from December 14. The airline will operate a weekly, non-stop service each Tuesday between Trinidad and Havana, Cuba with easy connections to other destinations.

Flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the Caribbean Airlines Reservations Sales and Service Center, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App and Travel Agents.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Flight # Day of Week Start Date Dep Arr POS-HAV BW476 TUESDAY 14DEC21 8:10 AM 11:15 AM HAV-POS BW477 TUESDAY 14DEC21 12:45 PM 5:35 PM

With safety protocols fully in place, the Caribbean Airlines teams are excited to restart commercial operations to Havana, for the first time since Trinidad and Tobago re-opened its borders in July. Now business, leisure and other travellers can easily connect to Cuba to enjoy all the country offers.

Cuba is the Caribbean’s largest island and it is rich in history and culture. The island is almost 800 miles from end to end, with a population around 11.48 million and some of the Caribbean’s most dazzling beaches. Cuba’s depth and diversity make it one of the most fascinating countries in the region.

Throughout the pandemic, the airline has worked in partnership with regional Governments to provide charter services for groups of Cuban medical professionals traveling to support the Caribbean’s management of the COVID-19 virus.

On October 31, Caribbean Airlines in collaboration with the Government of Barbados operated a special charter from Barbados, for a Cuban medical team who completed their tour of duty on the island. Another charter transporting medical professionals will take place on November 10.

Caribbean Airlines is pleased to have supported the regional effort and is looking forward to the return of regular commercial operations to Havana in December.