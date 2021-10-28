Speak JA

How Jamaican Men Say “Thank You” to another Jamaican man without saying it

13 hours ago
by Annieca Edwards
Jamaican men can be very choosy about their choice of words and how they speak to the male or female group. Social norms have cultured their choice of words and so the simplest of correspondence can seem complicated to persons outside of the culture.

Thank you is an everyday expression and Jamaican men find using the phrase “thank you” way too simple, so they have coined multiple phrases to express their gratitude without actually saying thank you. Here are some example of these phrases:

  1. Madd – Mad!
  2. Ah Mi G – ok my friend
  3. Nuh say 40 – Don’t say a word
  4. Respect – Respect
  5. Done Know – You already know
  6. Give thanx – Give thanks!
  7. Selah – Selah
  8. Seet deh – That’s how it is!
  9. Up top – Thanks/ bless!
  10. Ahh, big up yuhself – Big up yourself
  11. Up – Thanks/bless!
  12. Bless – Bless
  13. Yuh know the chop enuh – You know the deal
  14. Manaz – Manners and respect
  15. Cool Nuh – Take it easy!
  16. It Dat – That’s it!
  17. Easy nuh Cuz – Take it easy my cousin
  18. Mi Dupes – My friend
  19. U know the Schweppes – You know the vibe
  20. Nuh seh nutn – Don’t say anything
  21. U gud man – You are good, my friend
  22. Longtime – Longtime!
  23. Wapm den anuh suh it stay – That’s how it (usually “life”) is!
  24. Yeh man a suh it set – Yes man, that’s how it is!

Tell us about the phrases you have heard or even used (for Jamaican men) to say thank you!

