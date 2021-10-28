How Jamaican Men Say “Thank You” to another Jamaican man without saying it

Jamaican men can be very choosy about their choice of words and how they speak to the male or female group. Social norms have cultured their choice of words and so the simplest of correspondence can seem complicated to persons outside of the culture.

Thank you is an everyday expression and Jamaican men find using the phrase “thank you” way too simple, so they have coined multiple phrases to express their gratitude without actually saying thank you. Here are some example of these phrases:

Madd – Mad! Ah Mi G – ok my friend Nuh say 40 – Don’t say a word Respect – Respect Done Know – You already know Give thanx – Give thanks! Selah – Selah Seet deh – That’s how it is! Up top – Thanks/ bless! Ahh, big up yuhself – Big up yourself Up – Thanks/bless! Bless – Bless Yuh know the chop enuh – You know the deal Manaz – Manners and respect Cool Nuh – Take it easy! It Dat – That’s it! Easy nuh Cuz – Take it easy my cousin Mi Dupes – My friend U know the Schweppes – You know the vibe Nuh seh nutn – Don’t say anything U gud man – You are good, my friend Longtime – Longtime! Wapm den anuh suh it stay – That’s how it (usually “life”) is! Yeh man a suh it set – Yes man, that’s how it is!

Tell us about the phrases you have heard or even used (for Jamaican men) to say thank you!

Photo – Deposit Photos