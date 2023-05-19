‘Lef Mi Nuh’, 20 Common Jamaican Patois Sentences You Should Say To Sound Like A Local

Visitors to the island of Jamaica enjoy indulging in lively conversations with locals. It’s an opportunity to learn the Jamaican Patois language, specifically the words and phrases that are commonly said by Jamaican every day.

If you’re new to the island or you have a Jamaican friend that you want to impress, colour your speech with these 20 common Jamaican Patois sentences.

“Mi ah guh lef tiday.”

Translation: “I am leaving today.”

“Axe har de question.”

Translation: “Ask her the question.”

“Cuyah, she gwan lak she nice eee?”

Translation: “Look at that, she acts like she is so nice.”

“Chobble nuh nice.” “Yuh inna big chobble.”

Translation: “Trouble is not nice.” “You are in big trouble.”

“Mi cyan ‘elp yuh wit dat problem.”

Translation : “I cannot help you with that problem.”

“Mi like yuh cris cyar.”

Translation :”I like your new car.”

“Yuh did see dat?” “A who dat?”

Translation: “Did you see that?” “Who is that?”

“She ah mi bess bess fren.”

Translation: “She is my best friend.”

“Galang bout yuh business.”

Translation: “Go along about your business.”

“Gimme wan tall glass a wata please.”

Translation: “Give me a tall glass of water please.”

Learn more common Jamaican Patois sayings

“Mass Garden ah plant flowas inna de gordon.”

Translation: “Mr. Gordon is planting flowers in the garden.”

“Ah who hab mi watch?”

Translation: “Who has my watch?”

“Mi bak a hat mi.”

Translation: “My back is hurting me.”

“A lang time mi dey inna dis yah lang line.”

Translation: “Its been a long time since I have been in this long line.”

“Lawd ‘ave mercy pan Miss Percy.”

Translation: “Lord have mercy on Miss Percy.”

“Lef mi nuh.”

Translation: “Leave me alone.”

“De bwoy a de biggest liad.”

Translation: “The boy is a big liar.”

“Im get wan big lick fram de teacha.”

Translation: “He got a big hit from the teacher.”

“Mi wud radda yuh nuh chat to mi.”

Translation: “I would rather you not talk to me.”

“Put de sinting inna de bag.”

Translation: “Put the something in the bag.”

Want to have more fun, try saying the Jamaican Alphabet with friends.