Jamaica has a long record with hurricanes, but the island has been spared the worst category storms that have struck other parts of the Caribbean. Since the modern era of record-keeping began, Jamaica has seen only a few direct hits from Category 3 hurricanes — and none stronger have ever made landfall. While more powerful systems have passed nearby, they’ve never crossed the coastline.

Now, with Hurricane Melissa tracking toward the island at Category 4 or possibly Category 5 strength, Jamaica is facing a situation without precedent in its hurricane history.

The Major Hurricanes That Have Hit Jamaica

Hurricane Gilbert (1988)

Hurricane Gilbert began as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa on September 3, 1988, developing into a tropical storm near the Lesser Antilles six days later. Favourable conditions across the Caribbean allowed rapid strengthening, and by 12 September, Gilbert had intensified into a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph (115 knots) as it made landfall near Kingston, Jamaica.

The hurricane’s eye crossed the entire island from east to west, unleashing torrential rain, storm surges, and winds strong enough to flatten homes, devastate crops, and cripple infrastructure. Gilbert caused catastrophic damage estimated at US $700 million (1988 value) and claimed 45 lives in Jamaica.

Hurricane Charlie (1951)

Hurricane Charlie made landfall on August 17, 1951 as a powerful Category 3 storm, striking Jamaica with destructive winds and torrential rain. Although the entire island was affected, the south coast bore the brunt of the devastation. Kingston, St. Thomas, and surrounding areas suffered severe flooding after more than a foot of rain fell in a single day. The hurricane destroyed 80 per cent of Morant Bay and wiped out several other communities. In total, 154 people were killed, including 57 in St. Thomas and 54 in the Corporate Area, with over 2,000 injured and more than 9,000 left homeless.

The storm caused an estimated US $50 million in losses (1951 value). Five large vessels were driven ashore in Kingston Harbour, and much of the island’s banana, coconut, and citrus crops were obliterated. Landslides followed days of continued rainfall, worsening the destruction. International aid poured in from the British Government, which offered grants and interest-free loans, along with support from the United States Army, the Red Cross, Trinidad, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and other organisations. Charlie remains one of Jamaica’s deadliest and most destructive natural disasters of the 20th century.

The 1912 Hurricane

Between 10 and 18 November 1912, Jamaica was battered by a rare sequence of two cyclones that merged into one powerful hurricane. According to the Jamaica Weather Report for that month, heavy rains first struck the north-eastern parishes of St. Thomas, Portland, St. Andrew, and St. Mary between the 10th and 12th of November. A second depression formed south-west of Kingston on the 14th, and by the 18th, both systems combined to produce a “furious” hurricane that unleashed severe weather across Montego Bay and Kempshot in St. James.

The north-western coast was hardest hit, with Savanna-la-Mar suffering major destruction from a tidal wave, and Lucea and Green Island sustaining extensive damage. In total, around 100 people lost their lives, including 42 in Montego Bay alone. Though no overall estimate of the damage was recorded, reports from the Legislative Council in December 1912 noted heavy losses to homes, schools, and public infrastructure, marking the storm as one of Jamaica’s most devastating early 20th-century hurricanes.

The 1903 Hurricane

In August 1903, a major cyclone struck Jamaica’s north coast and other parts of the island, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Official reports record at least 65 deaths, and damages were conservatively assessed at £125,000, of which £50,000 was advanced in relief loans; neighbouring Trinidad contributed £1,000 in aid.

The storm wrought widespread havoc: whole villages were flattened, the banana industry was decimated, ships were wrecked along the coast, and thousands of people were left homeless. It stands as one of the earliest major hurricanes in Jamaica’s recorded history and provides critical context for the island’s vulnerability to more intense storms.

Near-Miss Major Hurricanes Since Then

Several Category 3 or stronger storms have passed dangerously close to Jamaica without making landfall. Ivan (2004), Dean (2007) and Beryl (2024) all came near enough to cause serious damage, power cuts and inland flooding — reminders of how even a glancing blow can have lasting consequences

What Category 4 and 5 Really Mean

On the Saffir-Simpson scale, Category 4 and 5 hurricanes are the most destructive storms on Earth.

Category 4 (130–156 mph / 209–251 km/h): Catastrophic damage can occur. Well-built homes may lose large sections of their roofs or walls, trees and power poles are often snapped, and widespread power outages can last for weeks or months.

Category 5 (157 mph / 252 km/h or higher): A high percentage of homes may be completely destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Communities can be cut off for weeks, and many areas become uninhabitable for months.

In short, both categories represent devastation on a national scale — far beyond anything Jamaica has faced in living memory.

Why Hurricane Melissa Is Different

Forecasts for Hurricane Melissa suggest a likely Category 4 landfall, with the potential to reach Category 5 intensity before the eye arrives. That would shatter the island’s long-standing record and introduce Jamaica to a new level of disaster risk. If Melissa maintains its projected strength, it will be the most powerful storm ever to strike the country.

Why Past Storms Matter for What Comes Next

The experience of past hurricanes such as Gilbert and Charlie provides valuable perspective. Gilbert flattened communities at Category 3 strength — Melissa is tracking stronger than that. Understanding history helps officials and residents gauge the scale of potential damage and underscores the importance of early preparation.

As Jamaicans brace for Hurricane Melissa, one thing is clear: while we cannot control the storm, we can control how ready we are for it. The lessons of the past have shown that preparedness, resilience, and community solidarity remain Jamaica’s strongest defences.