Melissa, my girl, you forgot one small detail on your leisurely and winding journey to our shores this weekend and early next week: We are Jamaicans.

We’re waiting for you — fully aware that your visit will leave its mark with flooding, damaged infrastructure, and families displaced from their homes. But as our island braces for recovery, we know that the global Jamaican diaspora will rise to the occasion. Whether you’re in South Florida, New York, Atlanta, London, Toronto, Tokyo, or Ethiopia, your support can make a real and tangible difference.

Jamaica’s vulnerability to natural disasters is nothing new. We survived Hurricane Charlie in 1951, we survived Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, and 37 years later, we’ll survive Hurricane Melissa too — because resilience runs in our blood.

As we secure our families and businesses before landfall, we must also focus on organising our resources to ensure that relief reaches those who need it most — efficiently, equitably, and urgently. This is our moment to reaffirm our solidarity, strengthen local responders, and make sure no community is left behind.

Having worked for several years in Caribbean disaster response through South Florida Caribbean Strong and our partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), I’ve seen first-hand how diaspora mobilisation can transform relief efforts.

Here are some immediate ways you can support Jamaica’s relief and recovery before and after Hurricane Melissa passes our shores:

1. DONATE TO CREDIBLE ORGANIZATIONS

Several reputable organisations are actively responding to the impact of Hurricane Melissa. Your donation can make a real difference — helping provide emergency shelter, food, medical care, and long-term recovery support to affected communities.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

GEM has a proven track record in Caribbean disaster response. Its experienced Caribbean team, based in Kingston, Jamaica, has already begun preparations for relief efforts, while the GEM Headquarters is dispatching aid to the region.

A cargo plane of supplies and multiple containers of aid have been mobilised to reach Jamaica once conditions allow. GEM also operates two large warehouses in Kingston equipped to support both immediate and long-term recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

Visit GEM’s website to learn more or contribute directly to their relief fund.

Food For The Poor (FFTP)

For decades, Food For The Poor has been one of the region’s most dependable lifelines during times of crisis. With deep community roots in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, the organisation is once again stepping up its relief operations in response to Hurricane Melissa.

The organisation has confirmed that existing resources in its Coconut Creek warehouse are ready for deployment — including blankets, generators, and thousands of hygiene kits. Volunteers are also being mobilised to pack additional supplies.

The charity is currently collecting the following specific relief items:

Washcloths

Soap (3 oz)

Unscented deodorant (2 oz)

Shampoo or body wash (8 oz)

Items can be dropped off at FFTP’s Coconut Creek warehouse, 6401 Lyons Road, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. To support FFTP’s response to Hurricane Melissa with a cash donation or to learn more, visit FFTP’s website.



World Central Kitchen

WCK is often among the first to arrive on the frontlines, providing nutritious meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. According to official reports, WCK is collaborating with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to supply food and comfort items to shelters.

Click here to learn more about World Central Kitchen and to support with a cash donation to help provide fresh meals to communities in need.

American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ)

AFJ, a US-based non-profit organisation, has a stellar record of fundraising and grant-making in support of Jamaican charities. According to updates shared on their social media pages, the AFJ Disaster Relief Fund has been activated to provide emergency aid and recovery support in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

The organisation has pledged to remain on standby, ready to assist affected communities through its trusted partners across Jamaica. The AFJ Disaster Relief Fund plays a vital role in delivering critical assistance whenever natural or humanitarian crises impact the island.

Learn more about AFJ and donate to their Melissa Relief Fund here.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM)



ODPEM has fully activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) as Hurricane Melissa continues to rapidly intensify into a major system. ODPEM is expected to establish official channels through which individuals and organisations can directly support their relief efforts. Details on how to contribute will be shared through your nearest Jamaican Consular representative.

Following their damage assessments, ODPEM will also release a priority list of relief items most needed to assist affected communities. Those wishing to play a more active role can also volunteer through ODPEM’s National Disaster Risk Management Volunteer Programme (NDRMVP).

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

UUNICEF has reported that at least 1.6 million children are at risk as Hurricane Melissa moves through the Caribbean. The organization and its partners have pre-positioned life-saving supplies and stand ready to support families in affected areas across the region.

UNICEF has pre-positioned key WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) supplies across the region, including 4,000 water containers in Jamaica. Additional relief items such as hygiene kits (over 4,000), water purifiers, containers, and tents are being shipped from logistic hubs in Barbados and Panama to Jamaica.

The organisation is actively engaged in the Health, Nutrition, and Education sectors and remains in close communication with relevant ministries. In Jamaica, UNICEF is coordinating with PAHO and the Ministry of Health to conduct early assessments, distribute nutrition supplies, and promote safe infant feeding practices.

Learn more about UNICEF’s work in Jamaica and click here to support their efforts to safeguard children during this impending disaster.







2. VOLUNTEER at Relief Centres

Wherever you are, grassroots volunteer initiatives are likely to emerge as news of Hurricane Melissa’s impact spreads. Getting involved — whether on the ground or remotely — can make a significant difference in supporting affected communities.

In South Florida, efforts are already underway. Volunteers are welcome at the GEM warehouse, located at 1850 NW 84th Avenue, Doral, Florida, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday–Friday) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturday).

Here are other ways you can get involved and support local relief efforts:

Travel to Assist : If you have disaster response training or medical expertise, certain organisations may deploy volunteers to Jamaica. Contact your nearest Jamaican Consulate or organisations such as Food For The Poor or GEM for opportunities.

Join South Florida Caribbean Strong : The group is mobilising volunteers to assist with logistics, fundraising, and supply coordination. To participate, email [email protected] or [email protected] .

Support Local Drives : Churches, cultural organisations, and Caribbean associations often host donation drives. Offer your time to sort supplies, pack relief kits, or help with transport to designated warehouses where items are prepared for shipment.

Volunteer Remotely : Use your professional skills — such as graphic design, social media management, grant writing, or translation — to assist relief organisations from wherever you are.

3. OTHER Ways to Help

In addition to donating directly to relief organisations or volunteering your time, you can also purchase priority relief items online — through Amazon or other platforms — and have them delivered to central collection points where they’ll be sorted and prepared for transport to Jamaica.

Responding to Hurricane Melissa is not only about providing immediate aid; it’s also about building long-term resilience. To navigate this challenging period, Diaspora engagement is key. Our networks, resources, and collective voices will help mobilise the support Jamaica needs — within our own communities and from friends of Jamaica around the world.

Whether you donate £10, volunteer your time, or share this message, your contribution makes a difference. Hurricane Melissa will undoubtedly cause widespread damage — that is an unmistakable reality. Yet, we know that the indomitable spirit of Jamaicans everywhere will rise to meet this moment.

Let’s donate together. Volunteer together. Mobilise together. Rebuild together.