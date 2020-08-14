Immigration Advice: USCIS Filing Fees Will Be Changing Soon

United State Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on July 31, 2020 via a Final Rule that they will be adjustments for certain filing fees for the filing of immigration and naturalization benefits. Nearly all US governmental agencies are funded by a Congressional appropriation. That is not the case for USCIS. USCIS must fund its operations by virtue of collecting filing fee income.

According to USCIS it conducted a detailed fee review and came to the conclusion that the fee schedule does not recover the costs of providing adjudication and naturalization services. Therefore, USCIS is adjusting (raising) fees by an average increase of 20% to help adjust its operational costs. According to USCIS, if no change were made, USCIS would be underfunded by approximately $1 Billion dollars per year.

Interestingly, some filing fees will actually go down. For example, the I-90 application to replace permanent resident card online filing fee, shall be reduced from $455.00 to $405.00. the I-90 application to replace permanent resident card (paper filing) shall be reduced from $455.00 to $415.00.

The I-130 petition for alien relative (online filing) shall increase from $535.00 to $550.00. The I-130 petition for alien relative (paper filing) shall increase from $535.00 to $560.00.

The I-485 application to register permanent residence currently $1,140.00 shall be reduced to $1,130.00.

However, the I-751 petition to remove conditions on residence shall increase from the current fee of $595.00 to $760.00.

The N-400 application for naturalization (online filing) shall increase from the current fee of $640.00 to $1,160.00 an 81% increase of $520.00. The N-400 application for naturalization (paper filing fee) shall increase from the current fee of $640.00 to $1,170.00 an increase of 83% or $530.00.

You may find the complete USCIS listing of filing fee adjustments on the USCIS.gov website. Please note that the change in filing fees is effective on October 2, 2020. Any application, petition, request or the like postmarked on or after October 2, 2020 must include payment of the new correct filing fees as established by the Final Rule.

If you have been thinking about filing for an immigration benefit, now is the time to consult competent counsel to discuss filing before the fee increase. I am available to discuss all your immigration needs and you may contact me at (305) 648 3909 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Walk good.

About the Author



Oliver J. Langstadt is a Jamaican American attorney admitted to practice law in the state of Florida. He was raised in St. Mary Jamaica, near Highgate. He completed his high school education at the Priory School in Kingston, Jamaica. He attended the University of Miami School of Law and graduated with his law degree in 1985. He has been practicing law and immigration law for over twenty-five years. He is well-seasoned in all aspects of immigration law, including family petitions, immigrant visas, non-immigrant visas, business visas, investor visas, waivers from removal and unlawful presence, naturalization applications, and removal defense. He may be contacted at 305 648 3909 or via e-mail, at [email protected] He welcomes the chance to be of service regarding your US immigration cases and matters.

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash