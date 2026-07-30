As Jamaica celebrates 64 years of Independence, Jamaicans across the globe will once again do what we know best: come together in fellowship to celebrate our heritage, culture and shared identity. From church services and flag-raising ceremonies to cookouts, concerts, galas, parades and community festivals, the black, green and gold will be proudly displayed in cities around the world.

If you can’t be in Jamaica for the annual Emancipation and Independence celebrations, join fellow Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica wherever you are in marking the occasion. As we celebrate the resilience and achievements of our nation, let us also honour those who came before us and offer prayers for Jamaica’s continued protection, healing and prosperity, especially for the communities still rebuilding after Hurricane Melissa.

Here’s a look at some of the Independence and Emancipation celebrations taking place across the global Jamaican diaspora.

United Kingdom

Service of Praise and Thanksgiving

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m. City/Venue: Westminster Chapel, Buckingham Gate, London

Westminster Chapel, Buckingham Gate, London Organiser: Jamaican High Commission, London

Reggae & Food Festival: Jamaica Independence Special

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. City/Venue: Riverside East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

Riverside East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Organiser: Reggae & Food Festival

Reggae Brunch: Jamaica Independence Edition

Date & Time: Sunday, August 9, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 9, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. City/Venue: Riverside East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

Riverside East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Organiser: Reggae Brunch

Canada

Toronto, Ontario

Independence Flag Raising Ceremony

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 12:00 noon

Sunday, August 2, 12:00 noon City/Venue: Jamaican Canadian Association, 995 Arrow Road, North York

Jamaican Canadian Association, 995 Arrow Road, North York Organiser: Jamaican Canadian Association (JCA)

Jamaican Canadian Association Independence Gala

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8

Saturday, August 8 City/Venue: Jamaican Canadian Association Centre, 995 Arrow Road, North York

Jamaican Canadian Association Centre, 995 Arrow Road, North York Organiser: Jamaican Canadian Association

Winnipeg, Manitoba

64th Jamaican Independence Dinner

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, Cocktail Reception 6:30 p.m., Dinner 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, Cocktail Reception 6:30 p.m., Dinner 7:00 p.m. City/Venue: JAM Hall, 1098 Winnipeg Avenue, Winnipeg

JAM Hall, 1098 Winnipeg Avenue, Winnipeg Organiser: Jamaican Association of Manitoba Inc.

United States

Atlanta, Georgia

Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, 6:00 p.m. City/Venue: Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort

Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort Organiser: Atlanta Jamaican Association

Brooklyn, New York

Jamaica Rising Day Parade

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 8, 10:00 a.m. City/Venue: Parade begins at Flatbush and Church Avenues and concludes with a block party at Dr. Ronald McNair Park

Parade begins at Flatbush and Church Avenues and concludes with a block party at Dr. Ronald McNair Park Organiser: Jamaica Rising Day Parade Committee

Buju Banton Pre-Independence Celebration

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Sunday, August 2, 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight City/Venue: Polygon Rooftop, 299 Vandervoort Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Polygon Rooftop, 299 Vandervoort Avenue, Brooklyn, NY Organiser: Platinum Kids in association with Mateo Productions and 5 Star Group

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Emancipation Day: Freedom Across the Caribbean

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. City/Venue: African-American Research Library and Cultural Center

African-American Research Library and Cultural Center Organiser: Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and partners

Lauderhill, Florida

64th Jamaican Independence Celebration

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, 6:00 p.m. City/Venue: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center Organiser: City of Lauderhill

Miami, Florida

Annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving

Date & Time: Sunday, July 26, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, 3:00 p.m. City/Venue: The Faith Center, Sunrise

The Faith Center, Sunrise Organiser: Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami

Jamaica Independence Celebration

Date & Time: Thursday, August 6, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 6, 6:00 p.m. City/Venue: Blue Martini, Fort Lauderdale

Blue Martini, Fort Lauderdale Organiser: Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami

Miramar, Florida

Jamaica 64 Independence Fête

Date & Time: Friday, July 31, 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, July 31, 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. City/Venue: Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center

Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center Organiser: City of Miramar

Ole Time Fair

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. City/Venue: Miramar Regional Park Amphitheatre

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheatre Organiser: City of Miramar

Emancipendence Reception

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 2, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. City/Venue: Miramar Cultural Center

Miramar Cultural Center Organiser: City of Miramar in partnership with Victoria Mutual

New York City

Jamaica Independence Flag Raising Ceremony

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 4, 9:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 4, 9:00 a.m. City/Venue: Bowling Green, Lower Manhattan

Bowling Green, Lower Manhattan Organiser: Consulate General of Jamaica, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jamaica Independence Flag Raising Ceremony

Date & Time: Friday, August 7, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, August 7, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. City/Venue: Philadelphia City Hall, North Apron

Philadelphia City Hall, North Apron Organiser: Honorary Consulate of Jamaica, Philadelphia

Sacramento, California

Jamaica Independence Day Brunch Party

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 2, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. City/Venue: Calabash Caribbean Restaurant, Sacramento

Calabash Caribbean Restaurant, Sacramento Organiser: Calabash Caribbean

Washington, D.C.

Jamaica Fest 2026: Link Up

Date & Time: Sunday, August 9, 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 9, 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. City/Venue: Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland

Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland Organiser: Embassy of Jamaica in association with Right Now for Jamaica, Inc.

The Best Likkle Island

To all Jamaicans at home and abroad, and to our friends of Jamaica around the world, we wish you a happy and safe Emancipation and Independence. As we celebrate our nation’s achievements and look ahead with hope, let us continue working together to build a stronger, more prosperous Jamaica and keep our beloved homeland the best likkle island in the world. Happy 64th Independence, Jamaica!