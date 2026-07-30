As Jamaica celebrates 64 years of Independence, Jamaicans across the globe will once again do what we know best: come together in fellowship to celebrate our heritage, culture and shared identity. From church services and flag-raising ceremonies to cookouts, concerts, galas, parades and community festivals, the black, green and gold will be proudly displayed in cities around the world.
If you can’t be in Jamaica for the annual Emancipation and Independence celebrations, join fellow Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica wherever you are in marking the occasion. As we celebrate the resilience and achievements of our nation, let us also honour those who came before us and offer prayers for Jamaica’s continued protection, healing and prosperity, especially for the communities still rebuilding after Hurricane Melissa.
Here’s a look at some of the Independence and Emancipation celebrations taking place across the global Jamaican diaspora.
United Kingdom
Service of Praise and Thanksgiving
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m.
- City/Venue: Westminster Chapel, Buckingham Gate, London
- Organiser: Jamaican High Commission, London
Reggae & Food Festival: Jamaica Independence Special
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Riverside East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London
- Organiser: Reggae & Food Festival
Reggae Brunch: Jamaica Independence Edition
- Date & Time: Sunday, August 9, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Riverside East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London
- Organiser: Reggae Brunch
Canada
Toronto, Ontario
Independence Flag Raising Ceremony
- Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 12:00 noon
- City/Venue: Jamaican Canadian Association, 995 Arrow Road, North York
- Organiser: Jamaican Canadian Association (JCA)
Jamaican Canadian Association Independence Gala
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 8
- City/Venue: Jamaican Canadian Association Centre, 995 Arrow Road, North York
- Organiser: Jamaican Canadian Association
Winnipeg, Manitoba
64th Jamaican Independence Dinner
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, Cocktail Reception 6:30 p.m., Dinner 7:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: JAM Hall, 1098 Winnipeg Avenue, Winnipeg
- Organiser: Jamaican Association of Manitoba Inc.
United States
Atlanta, Georgia
Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, 6:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort
- Organiser: Atlanta Jamaican Association
Brooklyn, New York
Jamaica Rising Day Parade
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, 10:00 a.m.
- City/Venue: Parade begins at Flatbush and Church Avenues and concludes with a block party at Dr. Ronald McNair Park
- Organiser: Jamaica Rising Day Parade Committee
Buju Banton Pre-Independence Celebration
- Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
- City/Venue: Polygon Rooftop, 299 Vandervoort Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
- Organiser: Platinum Kids in association with Mateo Productions and 5 Star Group
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Emancipation Day: Freedom Across the Caribbean
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: African-American Research Library and Cultural Center
- Organiser: Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and partners
Lauderhill, Florida
64th Jamaican Independence Celebration
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 8, 6:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center
- Organiser: City of Lauderhill
Miami, Florida
Annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving
- Date & Time: Sunday, July 26, 3:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: The Faith Center, Sunrise
- Organiser: Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami
Jamaica Independence Celebration
- Date & Time: Thursday, August 6, 6:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Blue Martini, Fort Lauderdale
- Organiser: Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami
Miramar, Florida
Jamaica 64 Independence Fête
- Date & Time: Friday, July 31, 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center
- Organiser: City of Miramar
Ole Time Fair
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Miramar Regional Park Amphitheatre
- Organiser: City of Miramar
Emancipendence Reception
- Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Miramar Cultural Center
- Organiser: City of Miramar in partnership with Victoria Mutual
New York City
Jamaica Independence Flag Raising Ceremony
- Date & Time: Tuesday, August 4, 9:00 a.m.
- City/Venue: Bowling Green, Lower Manhattan
- Organiser: Consulate General of Jamaica, New York
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jamaica Independence Flag Raising Ceremony
- Date & Time: Friday, August 7, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Philadelphia City Hall, North Apron
- Organiser: Honorary Consulate of Jamaica, Philadelphia
Sacramento, California
Jamaica Independence Day Brunch Party
- Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Calabash Caribbean Restaurant, Sacramento
- Organiser: Calabash Caribbean
Washington, D.C.
Jamaica Fest 2026: Link Up
- Date & Time: Sunday, August 9, 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m.
- City/Venue: Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Organiser: Embassy of Jamaica in association with Right Now for Jamaica, Inc.
The Best Likkle Island
To all Jamaicans at home and abroad, and to our friends of Jamaica around the world, we wish you a happy and safe Emancipation and Independence. As we celebrate our nation’s achievements and look ahead with hope, let us continue working together to build a stronger, more prosperous Jamaica and keep our beloved homeland the best likkle island in the world. Happy 64th Independence, Jamaica!