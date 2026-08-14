WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: “But I Want It Now!”

The granddaughter was at it again. This time, whenever she does not get what she wants right away, she says, “But I want it now!” Sometimes the declaration is considerably more emphatic than at other times. At her age, waiting is difficult because she understands what she wants but does not yet understand why she cannot always have it immediately. As amusing as her impatience can be, I sometimes wonder how different we really are with our Heavenly Father. We pray for something we deeply desire, and when the answer does not come according to our timetable, somewhere within us arises the same protest: “But Lord, I want it now!”

Waiting is one of faith’s most difficult disciplines because waiting requires surrendering control. We know what we want, and often we have already decided when and how God should provide it. Yet Scripture repeatedly reminds us that God’s timing operates according to wisdom greater than ours. Isaiah declares, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord” (Isaiah 55:8, KJV). Abraham and Sarah discovered the danger of becoming impatient with God’s promise when they attempted to produce through Hagar what God had promised to provide in His own time (Genesis 16:1–4). Their experience reminds us that trying to hurry God can create consequences that trusting God would have avoided.

Waiting, however, does not mean that God has forgotten us. Sometimes God uses the waiting room to accomplish something within us before He changes what is around us. Scripture tells us, “But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing” (James 1:4). David similarly encourages us to “wait on the Lord” and promises that God will strengthen our hearts (Psalm 27:14). God’s delay should never automatically be interpreted as God’s denial. What feels late to us may still be perfectly timed within His purpose. “The Lord is good unto them that wait for him” (Lamentations 3:25).

Perhaps you have been praying about something for months or even years. You know God can answer, and your heart keeps asking, “Why not now?” Faith sometimes means trusting God enough to accept that His wisdom includes His timing. Easier said than done, I know. We can bring our desires honestly before Him while surrendering when and how He answers. Psalm 37:5 tells us, “Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.” The Father who loves us knows not only what we need but when we need it. So when your heart cries, “But I want it now!” let faith answer, “Nevertheless, Lord, I trust Your timing.” Now if I can only get my granddaughter to trust her grandpa like that.

Photo by Artem Maltsev on Unsplash