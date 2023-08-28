Jamaica is the Only Caribbean Country in Top 10 of World Athletics Championship Medal Tally

Jamaica’s athletes continue to outperform expectations, securing the country’s fourth-place position in the final medal standings at the recently concluded 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Outshining many, only the United States of America, with a total of 29 medals, surpassed Jamaica’s impressive haul of 12 medals.

Five-Medal Haul

A defining moment in the competition was when Danielle Williams secured Jamaica’s first gold at the World Championships and added to her accolades with her second world title in the 100m hurdles, building on her initial victory in 2015. She clocked a season-best time of 12.43 seconds, narrowly edging out Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn by .01 seconds. Later, Jamaica earned silver and bronze in the men’s long jump, with Wayne Pinnock and Tajay Gayle placing second and third. Also, Rushell Clayton secured bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Breaking the 40-Year Drought for Jamaica

Jamaican sprinter Antonio Watson becomes the first Jamaican athlete since Bert Cameron’s triumph in the inaugural World Athletics Championships of 1983 to claim gold in the men’s 400m event, ending a 40-year drought for Jamaica in this category. He completed the race in an impressive time of 44.22 seconds, surpassing Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, who took second place with a time of 44.31 seconds.

First Jamaican Male Triple Jumper in 28 Years

Although his journey at Budapest came to a pause due an unforeseen injury, Jaydon Hibbert solidified his position in history by becoming the first Jamaican male triple jumper to advance to the World Championships final in 28 years. During the crucial stages of the competition, Hibbert experienced tightness in his right leg, forcing him to halt his jump and reevaluate his participation in the event.

Jackson’s Second-Best Time in Career

Shericka Jackson retained her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds. This achievement brings Jackson closer to the legendary Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 21.34, a mark etched in history from the 1988 Olympics.

Relay Triumphs

The collective effort of Jamaican athletes was evident in the relay events, solidifying the nation’s success on the global stage. The quartet of Blake, Seville, Forde, and Watson secured a bronze medal in the men’s 4×100 relay. in the meantime, Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, Morrison, and Forbes achieved the silver in the women’s 4×100 relay.

Leaderboard Standings

Ultimately, the USA claimed the top spot on the leaderboard, boasting 12 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze medals. Canada secured the second position with 4 gold medals and 2 silver medals, while Spain clinched third place with 4 gold medals and 1 silver medal. Both Canada and Spain managed to attain one additional gold medal compared to Jamaica’s tally, which included 3 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze medals throughout the championship.

Photo – Deposit Photos