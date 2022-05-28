Jamaican American Tatyana Brown Competes to Become 2022 Miss Florida USA

Tatyana Brown is competing to become Miss Florida USA. Born in 1996, Brown was raised in North Lauderdale by her parents, who are originally from Westmoreland in Jamaica. She is a graduate of Florida International University. Brown, who is of Jamaican descent, said the Caribbean community is “dear to my heart,” and she is proud to advocate for the needs of the community. Brown previously competed for the title of Miss Florida in 2019 and also served as Miss Miami Broward Carnival Queen.

After winning the title of Miss Miami Broward Carnival Queen in 2019, she planned to use her platform to give back to her community, but had to put plans on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Brown used her time during the pandemic to focus more on her modeling and professional dance career. While the COVID-19 lockdown was challenging, she managed to improve her craft through working with photographers and other models, and she was given more opportunities to work as a dancer and choreographer as well. Even during the lockdown, she learned to give back to her community by utilizing the virtual space to teach.

While at the university, Brown observed that it was difficult for some students who had few opportunities available to them, and she began to devote herself to youth programs that are designed to empower and train young women to recognize and utilize their potential to become successful.

Brown is a technically trained jazz and contemporary dancer and is also a member of the Karmiza Dancers company, which specializes in hip hop, afrobeats, and dancehall. It sometimes surprises people that she also makes time to be a Sunday School teacher in the church she was raised in. Community is a core interest for Brown, who began to enter pageants in order to build her network and attract more attention to the arts. She has always looked for ways to impact her community with her talents. A strong advocate for bringing the arts back to education, her Girls L.E.A.D. program offers adolescent girls the chance to teach in their schools and communities via art-based training and etiquette. She believes that investing in children today is the best way to ensure a better future.

Brown announced her participation in the 2022 Miss Florida USA pageant on Twitter.