Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Welcomes End To Pre-Arrival Covid-19 Testing Requirement

Effective April 16, 2022, international visitors to Jamaica will no longer be required to present a negative result from a COVID-19 Antigen or PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to their travel to enter the island. Additionally, Jamaica’s mandate to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces will also end on April 15, 2022.

“Eliminating mask mandates and the need for travelers to present a negative COVID test result are important strides toward our continued gradual relaxation of travel protocols as the spread of COVID-19 keeps declining,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “We are optimistic that these simpler requirements will serve to increase the appeal of Jamaica as a premier destination and keep us moving along the road to a stronger recovery for both the tourism sector and the nation’s economy as a whole.”

All other public health measures remain in place, including the requirement for public establishments to provide handwashing stations or hand sanitizing equipment for anyone entering the premises. Visitors and residents are also encouraged to continue to exercise caution and observe best practices for health and safety.

Jamaica has recently eliminated travel-related quarantines and the requirement for travelers complete and receive approval of a Travel Authorization Form for entry to the island. It also shortened the isolation period required for U.S. travelers who test positive for COVID-19 while in Jamaica, in keeping with CDC recommended guidelines, and eliminated quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated business travelers who present a negative PCR test taken within 3 days of travel to Jamaica.

“As we review our Jamaica CARES program and travel protocols regularly, taking these actions was the logical next step to keep Jamaica aligned with best practices globally,” noted Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Many destinations in the Caribbean region and around the world have been easing travel requirements, so this change will help us ensure that Jamaica retains its leadership position among the world’s top tourism destinations.”

Just last week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded Jamaica to a Level 1 designation in its latest COVID-19 travel advisory to citizens due to the country having low cases of the virus. Joining just a handful of countries around the world at Level 1, Jamaica’s case levels have steadily decreased in recent months.

The health and safety of every Jamaican and every visitor to the country remains the island’s top priority through its comprehensive Jamaica CARES program. Jamaica CARES is a nationwide response to COVID-19 that includes the island’s comprehensive health and safety protocols which were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels recognition and allowed the island to safely reopen in June of 2020.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash