Is It Change Or Die As AfroBeats Viability Displaces Reggae And Dancehall On Billboard’s Charts?

In 2008 I spent three months in London, partly due to an Art Show that I had there, and to give myself enough time to drink in the cultural offerings. During that period, I attended a dance at Kings Cross in London’s West-end. It was a massive session which featured more than half a dozen sound systems. Two of these sound systems had Jamaican origins and of the remaining four, two were British based while the other two identified as Ugandan and Nigerian respectively. To cut to the chase, the two “African” identified sounds made mincemeat of the others and it was the first time that I had experienced such an infectious beat. It felt like Dancehall and Reggae, but it was sweeter. It mixed well with the 1980s and 1990s Jamaican Dancehall, but it was headier, and it had the crowd in an absolute frenzy. That beat is what is being heralded today as Afrobeats.

AFRO BEATS IN LONDON

According to the bredrin with whom I was touring, this Afrobeat had been developing since 2002/2003 and he was certain that this was the beat of the future. He intimated then that if Jamaicans did not wake up this African infused Jamaican influenced rhythm would soon displace Jamaican music. He opined further those Jamaican musicians had been missing the mark as instead of developing on what worked, we were too quick to want to imitate the American Hip-Hop sound. In the process we had been abandoning Reggae and Dancehall, especially 80s-90s dancehall which had begun to be picked up by the Latin Americans and being reproduced as Reggaeton. He stated at the time that the members of the African Diaspora had also been consuming Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall and were not only producing their own Jamaican influenced Reggae but was also infusing the African rhythms onto Dancehall which was being presented as Afro beats.

BILLBOARD DROPS REGGAE DANCEHALL CHARTS

Fast forward to the recent revelation that Billboard had ditched its Reggae Digital Sales Charts and had joined forces with the music festival and global Afrobeat’s brand Afro Nation to launch the first-ever US chart for Afrobeat’s Songs. My response to this development is simple enough “It has been a long time coming.” After all the African population is more than 1.2 billion and its Diaspora population over 140 million. Of that figure, 56 million reside in Brazil alone and another 47 million resides in the USA. In the circumstances, it makes absolute economic sense that Billboard would want to focus on those areas where a critical mass of population resides.

SIZE OF THE DIGITAL MUSIC MARKET

Make no mistake, music after all is a big money business. In 2020, the overall value of the industry was reported as US$12.2 billion. Of this total, ‘digital’ income accounted for approximately US$10.1 billion. This trend is being mirrored in most major markets across the globe. From these figures, hip-hop and R&B accounted for a third of the USA market and importantly, neither Reggae nor Dancehall as a single category was mentioned. Music experts opined that maybe this is because they were reported among the world music classification which reported at 1.8% or it just did not generate sufficient revenues to be counted at all to be considered a top genre.

SHOULD JAMAICA BE WORRIED?

This should be quite worrying for the Jamaican music community. Here is a music that has enjoyed global popularity for more than four decades but tracks behind other world-leading genres as it relates to income generation. The same market watchers within the music fraternity have been holding the general view that not only is African music in the ascendancy, but also that it is taking the space of Dancehall music. This as Dancehall seems to have lost its way as the output from most of the current practitioners in the genre is indecipherable from American Hip-Hop and certainly lacking the energy and brashness that was generally associated with Dancehall.