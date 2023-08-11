Jamaican-Born Gary Officer Inducted into African American Credit Union Hall of Fame

On 17 July 2023, Jamaican-born Gary Officer, philanthropist, political strategist, and veteran Credit Unionist, was inducted into the prestigious African American Credit Union Hall of Fame. His induction by the board of the African American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) represented a historic moment for the credit union movement. Officer’s recognition by the AACUC marks his total dedication to the credit union movement and recognizes the pivotal role he has as a living resource for the history of African American involvement in the credit union industry.

Honored for “Insightful Guidance and Leadership”

Gary Officer, who is originally from Jamaica, has been widely praised for the role he has played in encouraging the development and growth of the AACUC. Through his leadership and guidance the organization has become a major influence in the industry, and its Community Investment fund grew from $18 million to $370 million when he left the Foundation.

An Early Advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Through Officer’s vision, the AACUC adopted principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) far in advance of the concepts’ everyday mainstreaming. He put the AACUC on the path toward growth some 20 years ago when he became aware of the historical deficiencies in the efforts of corporate America to build real diversity and inclusivity in its workforce.

Officer’s Address at the Ceremony Called “Captivating”

Called upon to address the attendees at the annual black-tie Hall of Fame gala held at Atlanta’s Evergreen Lakeside Resort in Stone Mountain, Officer shared his personal journey and paid tribute to the early pioneers of the AACUC, taking valuable insights and direction for the future from their past experiences. He also focused on the adversity that African American leaders in the credit union industry faced in the past and how they overcame the challenges of limited representation, segregation, and lack of funding for education to attain success.

Cites His Jamaican Heritage as Shaping His Worldview

Officer spent his formative years with his twin brother in a rural part of Jamaica. These years, along with his later education at the University of Manchester and the London School of Economics, were the influences that shaped his worldview and his professional achievements. He noted that the early part of life contributed to the “man I became” and that Jamaica “informed” him of his purpose in life and his drive to succeed.

Officer’ Contributions Beyond the Credit Union Movement

In addition to his many contributions to the credit union movement, Gary Officer has had a significant role in other areas of endeavor during his career. These include Affordable Housing Real Estate Development and Workforce Development. In his work as a political strategist and advisor in Washington DC, Officer applies his expertise to helping aspiring candidates and federal lawmakers. At the core of his work, however, is his consistent love for Jamaica and the communities that helped him to thrive. Jamaica inspired a drive in him that continues to influence him in his attempts to provide leadership to individuals “who have yet to grasp a future they have yet to see.”

Love for Jamaica Central to His Work

As a political strategist and advisor within the Washington DC community, he lends his expertise to aspiring candidates and federal lawmakers. However, at the core of his work lies an unwavering love for Jamaica and the communities that nurtured him, inspiring a drive that continues to make a significant difference as he endeavors “to provide leadership to those who have yet to grasp a future they have yet to see.”

The AACUC Hall of Fame

Officer’s nomination for induction to AACUC’s Hall of Fame was enthusiastically endorsed by the organization’s board, which recognized that his contributions went beyond the threshold for entry. The Hall of Fame was established as a tribute to the contributions of African American and others who had crucial roles in shaping the credit union movement.

Photo – Official Facebook Page for African-American Credit Union Coalition