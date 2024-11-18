Nicola Blaque, a Jamaican-born chef based in San Antonio, Texas, has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in her culinary journey. Her renowned restaurant, The Jerk Shack, has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a prestigious accolade celebrating high-quality dining at affordable prices. Known for its authentic Jamaican flavours fused with Texan influences, The Jerk Shack has been a beloved fixture in San Antonio since its debut in 2018. This recognition not only marks a personal triumph for Chef Blaque but also puts San Antonio’s food scene on the culinary map.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand is awarded to restaurants offering high-quality, three-course meals at reasonable prices, making exceptional dining more accessible. Introduced in 1997, this recognition celebrates establishments that serve comforting and familiar dishes, distinguishing them from the Michelin Star’s focus on innovative fine dining. For Chef Blaque and her team, this accolade represents a celebration of The Jerk Shack’s approach: authentic, flavourful, and heartfelt.

Chef Blaque shared her gratitude in a heartfelt Instagram post, giving special thanks to her mentors, Chef Jeff Balfour and Chef Esaul Ramos. “To be able to share the stage with y’all and bring back some of San Antonio’s first Michelin recognition—I’m beyond thankful,” she wrote. This achievement reflects her determination, talent, and the enduring influence of those who guided her early career.

Chef Nicola Blaque at the 2024 MICHELIN Guide Ceremony in Texas | Image from instagram.com

Chef Blaque’s path to culinary excellence is as inspiring as her dishes. Born in Jamaica, her family moved frequently due to her stepfather’s military service. Following in his footsteps, she joined the U.S. Army, serving for a decade and completing multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. During her service, cooking became a source of solace and creativity, sparking a passion that would later define her career.

In 2014, Blaque relocated to San Antonio and enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America. While still a student, she launched a catering business focusing on the Jamaican cuisine she grew up with. A trip back to Jamaica in 2017 rekindled her connection to her heritage, inspiring her to transform the catering venture into a full-fledged restaurant. The result was The Jerk Shack, which quickly gained acclaim for its bold and innovative dishes, from jerk chicken to coconut-rich rundown shrimp.

Building on The Jerk Shack’s success, Blaque has expanded her culinary vision. In 2020, she opened Mi Roti, a Caribbean-inspired flatbread concept located in San Antonio’s Pearl District. Most recently, she unveiled Freight Fried Chicken, a tribute to the entrepreneurial legacy of Black women. These ventures not only highlight her versatility but also reinforce her commitment to sharing Caribbean flavours with wider audiences.

Chef Blaque’s work has earned her numerous accolades, including a James Beard nomination and features in publications such as GQ and Eater. As a private chef for members of the San Antonio Spurs and a mentor for aspiring entrepreneurs, she continues to inspire through her dedication to excellence, cultural pride, and community engagement.

Chef Nicola Blaque is more than a culinary star; she is a beacon of resilience and creativity. From her military service to her groundbreaking restaurants, she has woven her Jamaican heritage into every step of her journey. By introducing the rich and vibrant flavours of the Caribbean to new audiences, she is not only elevating Jamaican cuisine but also inspiring the next generation of chefs and entrepreneurs. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and cultural pride.

Cover photo by RaeAnn Serra for starchefs.com