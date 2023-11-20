Jamaican Curator Dr Anthony Bogues Leads MoCAAD’s Revolution with ‘This Life’ Exhibition

The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is set to revolutionize the Soul Basel and Miami Art Week with its groundbreaking documentary and digital exhibition, “This Life: Black Life in the Time of Now.” Spearheading this venture is the distinguished Jamaican scholar and curator, Dr. Anthony Bogues.

A Digital Canvas into Black Life

Scheduled for December 4, 2023, at The Urban in Miami, this digital exhibition transcends traditional boundaries through augmented and virtual reality experiences. Under the expert curation of Dr. Anthony Bogues, the inaugural director of the Ruth J. Simmons Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown University, “This Life” promises a captivating, educational, and illuminating journey into the diverse facets of Black lives globally.

A Tapestry Woven by Four Voices

Through the lenses of four artists – Rosana Paulino, Renold Laurent, Nontsikelelo Mutiti, and Mark Thomas Gibson – “This Life” weaves together a mosaic that confronts societal structures, explores beauty, reflects on oral languages, and celebrates the resilience of Black female art forms. Dr. Bogues emphasizes that these artistic practices collectively breathe life into Black existence, offering a unique and nuanced perspective.

A Collective Effort

Made possible through funding from The John L. and James S. Knight Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, “This Life” is a testament to the collaborative spirit. The Southeast Overtown Park/West Community Redevelopment Agency, alongside partners like The New World Symphony and the Miami-Dade Public Library System, is instrumental in bringing this celebration of art and technology to fruition.

A Hybrid Museum and the Digital Advantage

Miami MoCAAD’s co-founder, Marilyn Holifield, expresses excitement about creating a hybrid museum that leverages technology to showcase the diversity and commonalities within and outside the Diaspora. The virtual exhibit, hosted on the Microsoft portal, serves as an art gallery for students, inspiring art and technology projects.

A Transformative Journey into Black Diaspora Narratives

As the museum embraces storytelling, it recognizes the extraordinary power of documentaries in illuminating the vibrant tapestry of the Black Diaspora. Michael Anderson, a 5X Suncoast Regional Emmy Award storyteller, encourages audiences to embark on a transformative journey that celebrates resilience, honors heritage, and inspires future generations.

Miami MoCAAD: A Museum of the Future

As Miami MoCAAD envisions itself as a museum of the future, integrating technology into exhibitions, programs, and practices, it sets the stage for a new era in the exploration of contemporary art from the Global African Diaspora. The upcoming virtual exhibit/documentary, “The Day I Heard the Sounds of the World: ARt,” further solidifies Miami MoCAAD’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and connecting communities.

Photo – YouTube, Renold Laurent, Nonstisekelo Mutti, Mark Thomas Gibson, Miami MoCAAD, Clare Gatto Photography