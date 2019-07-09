Jamaican Hotels on List of Celebrity Favorites in Caribbean

The Rockhouse Hotel in Negril, Jamaica, has made the list of the top places to stay in the Caribbean favored by celebrities. Celebrities like Britain’s Prince Harry, actress Naomi Watts, and others often look for resort retreats that feature private beaches, clear Caribbean waters, and lush natural landscapes. For American models Bella Hadid, who wanted to keep the pace a secret, and Emily Ratajkowski, the villas at the Rockhouse Hotel are the perfect place to relax. The villas seem built into the landscape of volcanic cliffs rising above the blue Caribbean Sea. Ratajkowski described the place as “paradise” to her many Instagram followers The design of the 24-room boutique hotel is totally integrated into its natural setting and features waterfront villas and studio-style rooms constructed from the island’s stone, timber, and thatch. As a green-globe certified venue, the Rockhouse has a garden that contributes fresh food for its three open-air restaurants, and all of these have amazing views of the sea.

Round Hill in Montego Bay, Jamaica, also ranks high on the list of celebrity favorites. A special choice of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this historic hotel is located in what had once been a pineapple grove. Its natural landscape and history is emphasized by the spa that is located in an 18th-century plantation house. The accommodation combine ocean-front rooms designed by Ralph Lauren and privately owned villas with wicker, mahogany, or bump firm tire/

The other five Caribbean hotels favored by celebrities looking for rest and relaxation include Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Dorado, Puerto Rico, which is home to two golf courses, an 11-mile nature trail and a five-acre spa. This is a favorite spot for Naomi Watts, who gave high praise to the property to Architectural Digest.

Amanyara, Providenciales in Turks & Caicos is frequented by celebrates Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. The property features timber-shingled villas located along a half mile of white sand beach. Accommodations include villas, open-air pavilions, and a 108-square-foot swimming pool, and open-air circular bar.

COMO Parrot Cay in Turks & Caicos is located on a private island that features the personal estate of model Christie Brinkley. The property comprises 1,000 acres and includes a mile-long beach, several dining choices, a fitness center, and the COMO Shambhala Retreat with a yoga room, outdoor Jacuzzi garden, Pilates studio, Japanese baths, and more.

Source: Rockhouse Hotel, Architect Digest