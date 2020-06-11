Jamaican Jewel Scott Wins Superior Court Judge in Georgia - Jamaicans.com

Clayton County District Attorney Jewel Scott, has won her bid for Superior Court Judge – Clayton Circuit, in Atlanta, GA. She will assume the position vacated by her opponent, Judge Kathryn Powers, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016.

Scott was an attorney and a managing partner in the Scott and Turner Law Group, LLC. She ran on a platform of expanding victim support services through education and career assistance. She’s also an advocate for expanding effective alternative sentencing for those convicted of non-violent crimes. Scott wants to create new accountability courts specializing in domestic violence and veterans issues.

The history-making judge was the first black female district attorney in Clayton Co., Georgia and the county’s first Caribbean-American District Attorney. She also initiated the first Deferred Prosecution Program in Clayton, Co. She has over 30 years of experience in civil and criminal law, including the filing of a RICO action that shut down an illegal massage parlor engaging in prostitution. Scott is also Georgia’s Honorary Consul to Jamaica.

Scott has been active in the community for many years and has received numerous civic and professional accolades and awards. She started a Clayton County Chapter of Boys to Men and received a Distinguished Community Service Award for the Rainbow Push Coalition. Scott is also the author of the book “Portrait of a Woman.”

She’s the recipient of an award for her professional commitment to families, schools and community from the Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, Atlanta Field Division. Scott has been recognized for her work by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Association of Battered Women of Clayton County; Parents of Murdered Children; and Georgia Department of Human Resources/Child Abuse Review Board.

Scott is originally from Mandeville and spent her early years in Hanover in Jamaica where she attended Bethel Primary School in Hopewell and Montego Bay and Manchester High School. Scott graduated from Norman Manley Law School, University of the West Indies, Mona, and worked at the Fair Trading Commission in Jamaica before immigrating to the U.S. where she earned her law degree from the Mercer University School of Law in Macon, GA.

