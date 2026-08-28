Jamaican Psychologist Dr. Joan Muir Featured on Times Square Billboard for Marquis Who’s Who Recognition

Dr. Joan Muir, a Jamaican born licensed psychologist, was featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City, following her recognition by Marquis Who’s Who.

The feature appeared on a 22-story screen at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue on Friday, August 28, 2026. According to information provided by Marquis Who’s Who, the screen is passed by an estimated 1.5 million people each day.

Born in St. Andrew, Jamaica, Muir has spent three decades working in clinical psychology, family therapy, research and higher education. Her career has included positions at the University of Miami and work with families and young people in the United States and other countries.

A Career Choice That Started in Jamaica

Muir attended St. Andrew’s High School for Girls in Jamaica before attending the University of the West Indies. Her interest in psychology began while she was in high school.

During her first year at St. Andrew’s, she read Dibs in Search of Self, a book about a child and the use of play therapy. The experience sparked her interest in psychology and working with children.

Muir has also credited her high school experience with helping shape her approach to leadership and community service.

“St. Andrew High School has been impactful on my career choice and their training in social skills, leadership and community service have made me successful in the USA. All of these areas were rewarded at prizegiving by the school, not just academics. The model for a St. Andrew girl is how I eventually became a well-rounded woman,” Muir said.

After the University of the West Indies, Muir continued her education in the United States. She earned a Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from Fordham University in 1989 and later completed her Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology there.

She completed a predoctoral fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine in 1993 and a postdoctoral fellowship in child psychiatry at the New York State Psychiatric Institute at Columbia University in 1995.

Dr. Joan Muir and many onlookers admiring her Marquis Who’s Who Times Square billboard display.

Building Her Career in New York and Miami

Muir worked at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center before moving to Miami, Florida, in 1997.

At the University of Miami, she served as an assistant research professor from 1998 to 2004. Her research focused on clinical psychology, family therapy, cultural issues and parent-child relationships. She also worked to train and mentor professionals in evidence based practices.

Muir has maintained a private practice as a licensed psychologist since 2000. While much of her career has focused on research and program leadership, she continues to provide direct care to families and individuals.

Expanding Family Therapy Programs

A major part of Muir’s career has been her work with the Brief Strategic Family Therapy Institute at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine.

She joined the institute as Associate Director in 2007 and became Executive Director in 2013. She served in the executive director role through 2025.

The Brief Strategic Family Therapy model is designed for families of drug using and delinquent adolescents. Muir developed a dissemination and implementation plan that helped community agencies adopt the model across the United States and internationally.

Her work included building teams that trained therapists and helped programs follow the BSFT treatment protocols. She also worked with clinic directors, stakeholders and University of Miami students while helping launch programs in locations including Lowell, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico.

The program expanded beyond the United States to countries including Sweden and Hong Kong.

Among her work, Muir secured a contract with the city of Stockholm, Sweden, to implement BSFT at Maria Ungdom, a youth addiction facility. She also received funding to implement the model in New York City through the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.

Research, Leadership and Community Service

Muir’s work has extended beyond clinical psychology and family therapy.

She is a member of the American Psychological Association and has served as National Secretary of the Association of Black Psychologists. She is also a past president of the organization’s South Florida chapter.

Since 2019, she has served on the executive committee of the Woodson Williams Marshall Association at the University of Miami. Earlier in her career, she contributed to the United Way Young Leaders Society and the Parent and Family Skills Task Force under the Mayor’s Early Childhood Initiative.

Muir has also published research on family therapy implementation models and has spoken about youth and families at local, national and international events.

Honors for Her Work

Muir has received several honors during her career.

In 1999, she received the Minority Research Fellow Award from the National Institute of Mental Health at Columbia University’s Department of Child Psychiatry.

In 2025, she received the Healing Thru Leadership Award from the South Florida chapter of the Association of Black Psychologists.

Her Marquis Who’s Who recognition includes the Marquis Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021 to 2022. She has also been recognized in Marquis Who’s Who in America for 2025 to 2026 and 2026 to 2027 and Marquis Who’s Who in the World for 2025 to 2026 and 2026 to 2027.

Marquis Who’s Who was established in 1898 by Albert Nelson Marquis, with the first edition of Who’s Who in America published in 1899. The organization publishes biographical information on professionals in fields including medicine, education, business, law, science and the arts.

Looking Ahead

Muir plans to continue expanding her private practice so that families from different backgrounds can access psychological support regardless of their financial circumstances.

Her work has remained focused on families, children and access to mental health care. The Times Square billboard appearance on August 28 added a public recognition in New York City to a career that began with a decision to study psychology after being inspired by a book while attending high school in Jamaica.