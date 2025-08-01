Jamaica’s Calabash Literary Festival Named One of the World’s Best by National Geographic

The Calabash International Literary Festival, held in the rustic seaside village of Treasure Beach, has been named one of the world’s seven best book festivals by National Geographic. This honor places Jamaica alongside literary powerhouses like India’s Jaipur Literature Festival and the Hay Festival in Wales. For a festival rooted in Jamaican culture and community spirit, this recognition underscores its growing global influence in the literary world.

Roots in Jamaica, Branches to the World

Founded in 2001 by Jamaican creatives Kwame Dawes, Colin Channer and Justine Henzell, Calabash began with a simple yet powerful mission: to create a world-class literary festival grounded in Jamaican culture. Over two decades later, the event continues to fulfill that promise. Now held biennially in odd-numbered years, the festival brings together writers, poets, musicians, and storytellers from around the globe.

The festival’s setting—Treasure Beach on Jamaica’s south coast—adds a unique charm. Its laid-back, natural atmosphere offers a refreshing contrast to urban literary events. The venue, Jake’s Hotel, blends artistic energy with Caribbean hospitality, making it a perfect host for the three-day celebration.

A Festival of Words, Music, and Connection

What sets Calabash apart is its blend of literature and performance. Attendees are treated to a wide range of storytelling styles—readings, music, spoken word, and panel discussions—making the festival accessible and engaging to people from all walks of life. Past participants include some of the most celebrated names in global literature and entertainment, drawing crowds of passionate readers and curious travelers alike.

Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of Hurricane Beryl, the festival remains a beacon of resilience. Its May 2025 return demonstrated just how deeply it’s rooted in the community and how much it means to literary lovers worldwide.

Why Calabash Matters

The Calabash Literary Festival is more than an event—it’s a movement. It celebrates freedom of expression, the power of storytelling, and the importance of community. It gives a platform to voices that often go unheard and reminds the world that compelling stories can come from even the smallest corners of the globe.

Being included in National Geographic’s list of the best book festivals worldwide is a testament to Calabash’s impact. It signals that the literary world is paying attention to Jamaica—not just for its beaches and music, but for its intellectual and cultural contributions.

Other Top Book Festivals Featured by National Geographic

In addition to Calabash, six other festivals were recognized as among the best in the world:

Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival – Massachusetts, USA

Jaipur Literature Festival – India

Brooklyn Book Festival – New York, USA

Hay Festival of Literature & Arts – Wales, UK

International Literary Festival Berlin – Germany

Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival – New Orleans, USA

Photos – Kevin Thomas, Calabash