Jamaica’s Carnival Finally Came Back. Here’s How To Best Experience It

th– 18th. Carnival in Jamaica is back and invites visitors and locals alike to experience the incredible atmosphere across the island during the weeklong celebrations from April 12– 18 Witness a sea of colorful, show-stopping costumes , intoxicating music and sizzling street food stalls during the cultural event.

Following a three-year hiatus, revelers can once again enjoy the ultimate Carnival experience and dance the day (and night away) at the annual Carnival in Jamaica taking place across Ocho Rios, and Kingston. The main event, the Road March, will take place on the streets of Kingston on Sunday, April 16th.

th. High energy and stamina are a must for Carnival. Party goers will let loose and dance to reggae, dancehall, soca and calypso music, celebrating the lively Caribbean music genres. During Carnival, the island comes together to embrace the vivacious spirit of Jamaica, with thousands of visitors, including locals and international attendees. In the lead up to Carnival, there are weeklong parties and fetes as part of the countdown celebrations to the main event, from the Black 2 Blue Breakfast Party on April 13th to the XS Sunset Beach Cool Down on the 17