Let The Kids Play Your Favorite Caribbean Childhood Games At Island Space Caribbean Museum In South Florida

For a fun-filled finale to Caribbean American Heritage Month this June, families across South Florida are invited to enjoy a day of Caribbean cultural activities, storytelling, mischief and laughter as the annual Anancy Festival returns. On Saturday, June 24, 2023, in celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum at the Broward Mall, in association with Jamaicans.com, will host festivities from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

Inviting Caribbean Families in South Florida

During the Anancy Festival, children can participate in sessions of crafting, reading, costume-making, coloring, singing, dancing and poetry, while they learn traditional West Indian ring games and more.

As part of Broward Mall’s Colors of Caribe community festival, Island SPACE will also join the fun at the mall’s center court area, where a variety of other vibrant, Caribbean-themed activities will take place throughout the afternoon. Families can explore the museum’s pop-up featuring selfie stations and table games, like ludo and dominoes, for grown-ups. Guests are invited to join two free scheduled museum tours at 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Anancy (also spelled Anansi or Ananse), the spider man, a character from West African folklore, is a trickster known for outsmarting formidable opponents. Popular across the Caribbean and African diasporas, stories of his escapades typically teach valuable life lessons.

Launched in 2008

The Anancy Festival was created by Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com, educator Cathy Klein and Dr. Andrea Shaw, Dean of Nova Southeastern University’s Farquhar Honors College. Since 2008, the festival has connected children of Caribbean descent, and those who enjoy diverse cultures, with West Indian traditions through story, song, dance, art and other art forms. Register online for this year’s Anancy Festival.

Broward Mall, home to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, is also celebrating the Caribbean diaspora on Saturday, June 24 with Colors of Caribe, a day of culture, fun and music, where the whole community can celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean. Colors of Caribe will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and will feature Caribbean entertainment and activities throughout the mall.

Photo – Island SPACE Caribbean Museum