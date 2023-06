Listen to the Jamaica & Caribbean Weekly News Summary for the week ending ending June 9th, 2023

Top Stories This Week

New Krispy Kreme Franchise In Kingston Draws Huge Crowd At Official Opening

Jamaica’s Minister Of Legal And Constitutional Affairs Will Not Support Legalized Abortion

Top Caribbean News

Guyana Seeks Election To United Nations Security Council

Top Caribbean-American News

Georgia Caribbean American Heritage Coalition Highlighted In St. Vincent For Caribbean American Heritage Month

Top Business News

Jamaica To Collaborate With The Bahamas To Grow Region’s Tourism Sector

Top Arts & Entertainment News

Ten Jamaica Festival Song Finalists Chosen

Top Sports News

New Structure For Men’s Club Competitions Announced By CONCACAF