Live Well Jamaica to Award $50,000 (JMD) Cash Grant to Micro or Small Business in Jamaica

Live Well Jamaica has once again partnered with Canadian registered Nurse, Teya Hamblett to offer $50,000 cash to one promising entrepreneur who successfully completes and excels in its latest digital marketing coaching program, Project Reset.

The program, which will commence in October 2021, will equip its participants with first-rate digital marketing skills and knowledge so they can revive their businesses and grow their customer base. While some entrepreneurs have seemingly pivoted their business and marketing strategies to curtail the deadly economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still a number of Jamaican entrepreneurs, particularly those who run micro or small businesses, who are struggling to keep their doors open.

With this in mind, Project Reset is intended for these entrepreneurs who will receive tertiary-level coaching in specific digital media and marketing modules, to include, personal branding and targeting, content mapping and strategizing, social media campaign management, and social media content creation.

“We are sharing our knowledge and professional network with entrepreneurs so that they can get back to making money, grow their customer base and finally beat the COVID-infused depression,” Ashleigh-Ann Mowatt, Program Coordinator of Project Reset stated.

Project Reset will run for 6 weeks, exclusively online therefore participants will need reliable access to the Internet. In addition to tutorials and one-one coaching sessions, each week the participants will receive a challenge. The participant who wins all or most of the weekly challenges will be awarded the top participant and will take home the $50,000 cash grant.

Live Well Jamaica encourages all micro or small business owners registered with the Companies Office of Jamaica to publish a video on the business’ Facebook or Instagram page explaining how they will use the $50,000 to unlock success. The applicants should tag Live Well Jamaica’s Facebook or Instagram account (@livewelljamaica) in the video post.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to participate in a 15-minute strategy session and an investment of $12,000 JMD will be required.

The launch of Project Reset coincides with the anniversary of the launch of Live Well Jamaica’s digital media and marketing online course in September 2020.

For more information about Project Reset and Live Well Jamaica, email [email protected]