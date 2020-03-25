On A Personal Message from Cedella Marley on COVID-19

I know these are scary times. I know the crisis caused by the COVID-19 is unprecedented and leaves us with more questions than answers. I know you are afraid to travel, and I know it will be awhile before we see you in Jamaica.

In the midst of all this madness, we can take comfort in the fact that people around the world are showing up for others like they’ve never done before. There is less pollution and this pandemic has caused the world to do something we’ve never thought possible: slow down.

My dad told us, but now this virus has shown us, that we are more alike than we are different. It attacks us all the same and doesn’t quite care about the colour of our skin or eyes or our social class. These are challenging times for all of us, but we will weather this storm together.

Daddy’s philosophy of ‘One Love’ is now truer than ever before. Now is the time for us to show love by taking care of each other. By being willing to make the sacrifices that come with social distancing so that those of us who have the virus (even if not visible) won’t infect those who are vulnerable.

The Bob Marley Museum and Tuff Gong International Limited (JA) have closed our doors but just for a short while. As soon as this pandemic has passed, and it will because we are stronger than this, we look forward to being a part of your family vacations in Jamaica.

In the meantime, here is one of my favourite Marley playlists to cheer you up. PLAYLIST

We jammin #together #apart

One Love,

Cedella