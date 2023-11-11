Parish of Portland Marks Its 300th Anniversary

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) in partnership with the Tourism Product Development Company (TDPCo) will present the “Salute to the Parish of Portland” as part of the cultural heritage series, which began in 2016. The aim of the event is to highlight the national significance of each parish in Jamaica and the contributions each has made to the nation’s heritage and culture.

A Cultural Extravaganza

The event, which will take place at Titchfield High School in Port Antonio from 1 pm to 4 pm, will feature performances and entertainment by the Charles and Moore Town Maroons, the Titchfield High School Choir, and Manchioneal Cultural Group, and Bigga-5 Entertainment. There will also be arts and crafts booths, tasty foods, and exhibits that explore the history and identity of Portland Parish. The IOJ’s public relations manager, Jolyn Gayle, added that the event will also showcase natives of the parish who have made notable contributions to its agricultural, tourism, and creative sectors. The “Salute to the Parish of Portland” will be recorded and accessed at the IOJ’s website.

Participants and Partners

Gayle shared that some 16 booths have registered exhibits for the celebration, along with a number of cultural organizations. These include the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica, the National Museum of Jamaica, the Natural History Museum of Jamaica, and cultural groups from Portland. Gayle also thanked the sponsoring partners. The director of TPDCo, Lionel Myrie, said that partnering with the IOJ to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Portland was a “welcome opportunity” and would show how tourism has had a positive impact on Jamaica. He described Portland as not only an important cultural asset but a valuable addition to Jamaica’s tourism industry. He noted that the parish was the first to introduce the “all-inclusive” concept at Frenchman’s Cove, and it was the first to establish a hotel that featured “modern amenities.”

About Portland, Jamaica

The parish of Portland is located on the northeast coast of Jamaica and is one of the island’s rural areas. It features a portion of the Blue Mountains and is home to the Maroon communities of Moore Town and Charles Town. Its natural attractions include Frenchman’s Cove, Boston Beach, and Blue Lagoon, which is believed to be the crater of an extinct volcano. Seventeen rivers form a watery network throughout the parish, and rafting the rivers is popular with tourists. Over 782 films have been hot in Portland since the 1950s, including “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and “They Harder They Come.” Scenes from other films, including “Cocktail” and “Lord of the Flies” were also shot in the parish. Superstar singer Rihanna filmed her “Man Down” video in locations throughout Portland in 2013.

The Institute of Jamaica

The Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) was established in 1879 by Governor Sir Anthony Musgrave with the mission to encourage literature, science, and the arts. As the premiere agency for culture in the country, it has transformed the nation via its projects and programs. Its “Salute” series has previously honored the Parishes of Westmoreland, St Ann, and St Mary.

Photo Source: TripAdvisor , 123rf