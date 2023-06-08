Renowned Jamaican Songbird Nadine Sutherland Sends Strong Message In New Single Triumphant

The “Action” trailblazer, renowned Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall artist Nadine Sutherland drops “TRIUMPHANT” song and video. The track builds on the theme of inspiration, following the success of her single “Queen.”

Big, Bold & Confident

The empowering new single hears Sutherland’s signature vocals, paired with lyrics of motivation. This resonates as listeners receive messages of strength, resilience, and triumph in the face of adversity. “Triumphant” serves as a powerful anthem for individuals who have overcome challenging circumstances “, Sutherland says. Nadine’s own journey has seen challenging times which makes her relate to experiences others may be facing. She inspires listeners to rise above their struggles, embrace their inner power, and celebrate their triumphs.

Fusion Track

Co-Produced by Sutherland herself, the acclaimed Steven ‘Lenky’ Marsden and the legend Lowell ‘Sly’ Dunbar, the track is superior and genre bonds reggae, dancehall, and contemporary sounds, for the most infectious rhythm, making you dance. “Triumphant” is music for audiences worldwide…from the first beat!

30 Years In the Business

Having emerged onto the music scene at a young age and being nurtured by Bob Marley, Nadine’s career spanning over three decades has been phenomenal. Known for her distinctive voice and engaging stage presence, she has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. “Triumphant” showcases her growth as an artist and her ability to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level.

Accompanying the release of the single is an official music video, directed by Brittany Franklin. Shot on location in Brooklyn, New York. Nadine is seen in blue, a color associated with expressing one’s personal truth as well as success.

“Triumphant” is available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed on YouTube.

Photo – Nadine Sutherland