Rihanna Gives Jamaican Singer Koffee’s Song “Toast” A Boost

Superstar Rihanna is a big fan of the Jamaican singer Koffee and has posted a video to her Instagram account that shows the Bajan pop sensation and her best friend Melissa Ford vibing to Koffee’s hit song “Toast.” The video was made as Rihanna and Ford made on their way to the Grammy-winning reggae star Buju Banton’s show in Barbados. In another posted video Rihanna has a clip of her singing the lyrics while Koffee was on stage.

The two videos went viral on social media, which is very good for Koffee as Rihanna has some 70 million followers who got the chance to hear Koffee’s music. The song “Toast” is Koffee’s biggest single hit to date and has gone a long way to solidifying the Jamaican deejay’s place in the hearts of reggae and dancehall fans around the world. The music video has received 32 million views on YouTube in only five months.

The song was given a huge boost by Rihanna, who was raised on reggae and dancehall, and comments Koffee is receiving on YouTube represent the thousands of Rihanna fans who are now fans of Koffee as well. Some are encouraging the two singers to collaborate, a move that would likely be an instant hit. Currently, Rihanna is working on a dancehall album, which is due at some point in 2019. It has been suggested that this would be the perfect time for her to work with the young Jamaican. The title for the project has not been released, nor has a definite release date been set. Rihanna has been working on it since the fall of 2017.

Photo Source: Instagram