Sha’Carri Richardson Congratulates Jamaican Team on 100-meter Sweep

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, 21, who was temporarily prohibited from competing at the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for cannabis, praised Jamaica’s 100-meter runners and congratulated them on their 1-2-3 sweep of the gold, silver, and bronze medals in the event. The performance of Elaine Thompson Herah was especially notable as she broke the 100-meter Olympic record that stood for some 33 years with a time of 10.61 seconds. Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a two-time Olympic champion, won the 100-meter silver medal, and teammate Shericka Jackson won the bronze in the event.

Richardson posted to Twitter following the Jamaican women’s achievement in the 100-meters, “Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep. Powerful, strong black women dominating the sport.”

However, Jamaican dancehall artist Beenie Man and rap star Nicki Minaj, who also praised the Jamaicans’ clean sweep of the 100-meter Olympic medals, appeared to throw some shade on Richardson for her earlier comments after the suspension she received from the Olympic authorities after her positive cannabis test. On July 30, 2021, Richardson posted a tweet referring to her absence from the Tokyo Games, writing, “Missing me yet?” The response to the tweet, which has been described as “cheeky,” was mixed, and after Thompson Herah broke the record and Fraser-Pryce and Jackson finished second and third, respectively, for the sweep, criticism of Richardson increased.

Currently touring the United Kingdom, Beenie Man posted to Twitter after the win “How wi fi miss yuh??? #Jamaica,” clearly taking a shot at Richardson. Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, retweeted his comment and also congratulated the Jamaican women, posting, “big up uno self.” Minaj has always shown a strong love for Jamaica and went on to add some patois comments to an Instagram story praising Thompson Herah, writing, “Yes Goodie!!! @fastelaine” and “Some stinkin gyal cyah relate.”

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, stated that the 100-meter sweep represented one of the greatest achievements in the nation’s sports history. She said, “My tears flow for a grateful nation. Jamaica leads the world in female sprint. I want to congratulate Elaine Thompson-Herah on successfully defending her Olympic title. She has made our small nation extremely proud once again, winning gold in a new Olympic Record of 10.61 and becoming the second-fastest woman of all time. I am overwhelmed.” Grange also congratulated Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson on their medals, noting that all three women have made Jamaica proud. “So, for the second time in Olympic history, Jamaica has swept the podium places. What a great nation,” Grange said.

Photo Source: Twitter