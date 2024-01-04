Teejay, Capleton, and Masicka Light Up Miami at Yaad Vibez Show

Yaad Vibez brought reggae and dancehall to South Florida on December 23, 2023. Held at Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida, the headliners included Teejay, Capleton, and Masicka. The first musical artist was dancehall sensation Teejay who performed numerous songs, including his bonafide summer hit ‘Drift’ with dancer and choreographer Gabbidon. Teejay invited eager fans to join him on stage to perform the viral Tik Tok dance.

Iconic Performer

The next fiery iconic performer most commonly referred to as The Fireman, Capleton ignited the crowd from the moment he hit the stage with his signature high jumps, he electrified fans with hit songs like ‘Don’t Change’, ‘Or Wah’, ‘Who Dem (Slew Dem)’, ‘That Day Will Come’, ‘Hunt Yuh’, ‘Jah Jah City’, ‘Don’t Cry No More’, and numerous other classics.

Jah Thunder accompanied Capleton on the stage to perform Fire, (Martial Arts Riddim). Born in the Cassia Park area of Kingston, Jah Thunder’s latest album Jah Thunder & Friends under Governance Records includes collaborations with artists including Luciano, Turbulence, and Spiritual Marcus.

The Fire Man Ignites the Stage

Donned in his matching outfit from head to toe, Capleton masterfully intertwined his music and message for peace and love to the crowd. Capleton ended his performance by exiting stage left while singing ‘Raggy Road’ to VIP fans who eagerly awaited his entrance at the intimate space. His final message to the crowd, simply summarizes who the Fire Man truly is, an entertainer and educator who has trotted this road for the longest while and have given away more than one tenth of his spoil, lyrics from ‘Raggy Road’. Capleton is set to perform for the first time in the United Kingdom (U.K.) as the headliner at City Splash on May 27, 2024, along with Bennie Man, Shenseea, Busy Signal, Anthony B, Queen Omega, and General Levy.

New King of the Jamaican Music Charts Masicka Never Disappointed

The show ended with the multitalented, DJ, songwriter, and dancehall sensation Masicka, performing his latest hits Limelight, Tyrant, and ‘Pieces’ from his album, ‘Generation of Kings’. Masicka gained global appeal with his independent album, named “Jamaica’s #1 album of 2022 on Spotify”. Masicka’s album infuses his dancehall foundation with R&B (“Wet”) and Afrobeats (“Fight For Us”).

Photo – Kaysia Earley