The 13 Most Fashionable on the Red Carpet at the Bob Marley Premier in Jamaica

In Kingston, Jamaica, an atmosphere of festive anticipation enveloped the scene as the island nation welcomed the debut of “Bob Marley: One Love,” a film that narrates the enduring influence and heritage of the reggae maestro. The Carib 5 Theatre hummed with enthusiasm, drawing in a star-studded guest list of celebrities, dignitaries, and fervent Marley enthusiasts eager to be part of the inaugural audience experiencing this cinematic homage to a cultural luminary.
Of all the special guests who graced the red carpet, here are the 13 most fashionable.
Multi award-winning Olympic track star Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce
Photo credit: Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com © 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Miss World 1993 and Member of Parliament for Saint Ann South East Lisa Hanna share lens with her son Alexander Panton; Photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Babsy Grange
Photo captured by -Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com © 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Zuri Marley, daughter of Ziggy Marley; photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Jamaica’s Minister of Education Fayval Williams and Jamaica’s Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte; photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Kingsley Ben Adir, lead actor in the Bob Marley: One Love biopic who portrays Reggae icon Bob Marley; photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Veteran Jamaican Broadcaster Fae Ellington; photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
CEO of Downsound Entertainment Joe Bogdanovich ;photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Sundra Oakley, American Actress who protrays Diane Jobson in Bob Marley: One Love Biopic ;photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Ziggy Marley and his wife Orly Marley :photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Jamaican singer Naomi Cowan who portrays Marcia Griffiths in Bob Marley: One Love Biopic :photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife and Member of Parliament for Saint Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness;photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.
Jamaican singer Nadine Sutherland ;photo captured by Sheldon Levene | IG @sheldonlev | Sheldonlevstore.com | sheldonlev.com
© 2024 Sheldon Levene. All rights reserved.