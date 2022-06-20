The 15 Greatest Lyrics by Bob Marley

Legendary reggae artist, Bob Marley, was known for his lyrics as well as his vocal talents. Marley put into lyrics many of the problems facing society and issues affecting his own life. He was a keen observer of life, government, social order, and humanity as a whole. Many of his lyrics are just as poignant and true to life today as when he first wrote them. The following are 15 of the greatest lyrics by the iconic musician.

1. “Love the life you live. Live the life you love.”

2. “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, no one but ourselves can free our minds.”

3. “Don’t gain the world and lose your soul. Wisdom is better than silver and gold.”

4. “The road to life is rocky, and you may stumble too. So while you point your fingers, someone else is judging you.”

5. “If you get down and quarrel every day, you’re saying prayers to the devils, I say.”

6. “One good thing about music, when it hits you feel no pain.”

7. “Live for yourself, you will live in vain. Live for other, you will live again.”

8. “Don’t worry about a thing, every little thing is gonna be alright.”

9. “One love, one heart, let’s get together and feel all right.”

10. “What one man thinks is great, but only a fool leans upon his own understanding.”

11. “When one door is closed, don’t you know that many more are open.”

12. “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice.”

13. “Every man got a right to decide his own destiny.”

14. “In this great future, you can’t forget your past.”

15. “Beginnings are usually scary, and endings are usually sad, but it’s everything in between that makes it all worth living.”

Photo – Bob Marley Chances Are Album